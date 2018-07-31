The year's final Major has often provided the perfect catwalk for the fashion-conscious golfer over the years. 8 classic USPGA outfits here...

Classic USPGA Outfits Over the Years

The USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis, Missouri this year.

Justin Thomas comes in as defending champion after winning his maiden major at Quail Hollow last time out.

Here are some classic outfits we’ve seen down the years…

Payne Stewart

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Payne Stewart had a contract with the NFL to sport the colours of the team closest to that week’s tournament venue. The 1989 USPGA was played at Kemper Lakes, Illinois and a combination of a very strong finish by Stewart and a late collapse by Mike Reid paved the way to him claiming the first of his three Majors sporting the colours of the Chicago Bears. The first of our classic USPGA outfits.

Colin Montgomerie

Monty, sporting a Pringle shirt that must have looked good at the time, congratulates Steve Elkington in 1995 at Riviera after the Aussie holed a long putt to deny the Scot in a playoff, one of several Major near misses for Monty.

Tiger Woods

Plain red would become Tiger’s trademark final-day colour, but when he claimed the first of his four USPGAs at Medinah in 1999 there was a little more going on than just straight red.

Shingo Katayama

Shingo Katayama never fails to deliver on the style front, but in 2001 at Atlanta Athletic Club he challenged strongly for the title too, leading after round two and going on to finish 4th.

Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter switched allegiance in Whistling Straits’ first USPGA in 2004 with these striking ‘Stars and Stripes’ trousers.

Jesper Parnevik

Jesper Parnevik mixes orange and pink with a slightly stern face during the 2004 USPGA.

Rickie Fowler

The hair was longer and the cap perhaps just a tad bigger when Rickie Fowler contested his first USPGA at Whistling Straits in 2010.

John Daly

John Daly’s famous overswing and mullet were pretty much the same as in his remarkable win at Crooked Stick in 1991.

