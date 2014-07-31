Golf Monthly takes a look at some of the USPGA Championship favourites in the lead-up to the 96th contest at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky

Golf Monthly takes a look at some USPGA Championship favourites, and some others that might be flying under the radar who have a chance to take home the year’s final Major.

Rory McIlroy: 7-1

Following his victory at the Open Championship, McIlroy is the clear USPGA Championship favourite at Valhalla, as he looks to win his fourth major championship. No one would be surprised to see McIlroy walk away with a second major in a row.

Tiger Woods: 10-1

Tiger Woods remains second from the top of the betting line, even though he is returning from back surgery and hasn’t won a major since 2008. Tiger says he’s feeling better and that his form will return, which will need to happen fast if he wants a spot on the American Ryder Cup team.

Adam Scott: 14-1

The number one golfer in the world is still looking for his second major victory since winning the 2013 Masters, but he has played well overall in all three majors this season. A poor showing at the USPGA Championship could see Rory McIlroy jump ahead of him as the top ranked golfer in the world.

Rickie Fowler: 22-1

Fowler has placed in the top 5 in all three majors of the year, including tying for second in the US Open and the Open Championship. It’s clear to see why he’s one of the USPGA Championship favourites.

Sergio Garcia: 25-1

Tying Rickie Fowler for second in the Open was Garcia, who is still looking for his first career Major Championship. He’s placed in the top 5 in 5 tournaments this year.

Jordan Spieth: 25-1

Though he only has one career win on tour, the 20-year-old is the 11th ranked player in the world. A victory at the USPGA Championship could give his career some serious impetus.

Matt Kuchar: 33-1

Currently ranked number 6 in the world, Kuchar is 0-36 in career Major Championships. A good showing here would be huge for him going into the Ryder Cup.

Keegan Bradley: 40-1

Bradley hasn’t won a tournament since 2012, but he has had a decent season. He finds himself on the bubble of an receiving an automatic spot on the American Ryder Cup team, and another USPGA Championship victory would certainly punch his ticket to Gleneagles.

Jimmy Walker: 40-1

Another American who should find himself on the Ryder Cup squad is Jimmy Walker, who started 2014 off very strong with two tournament victories in his first four weeks. He will look to get more positive experience heading into September.