A guide to the sixteenth hole at Quail Hollow ahead of the 2017 USPGA Championship.

Quail Hollow Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 16

Hole 16 – Par 4- 506 Yards

The 16th hole is the start of the “Green Mile”, one of the most famous stretches of golf which is both loved and loathed by golfers in equal measure.

All three holes combine to make 1,523 yards, itself literally only a small par-3 short of a mile.

The name which is derived from prison slang has a particular symbolism for the pros, who can feel like they are on death-row when on that walk.

Rory McIlory, who shot a course record 61 in his third round en-route to winning his second Wells Fargo Championship in 2015 recognised the importance of this stretch.

Aside from the 27 birdies he putted during the week, he only managed a combined 1 over par for the three holes.

Looking at the 16th hole in particular, it has been modified to make it even more difficult for the pros.

Since 2013 what was once a tough straight is now a terrifying dogleg right.