A guide to the tenth hole at Quail Hollow ahead of the 2017 USPGA Championship.

Quail Hollow Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 10

Hole 10 – Par 5 – 592 Yards

Hole 10 comes as the longest and one of the hardest of all the Par-5’s on the course.

There will be eagle chances for the golfers but they must be able to offer a 300-yard drive, avoiding the bunker on the left.

This is even without having to offer a 200-yard fairway shot to make it to the green.

Most amateurs would struggle to make this distance in two, however this is even without taking the undulating green into account.

With it sloping both left-to-right and back-to-front this hole is symbolic of the overall test Quail Hollow will offer for the golfers.