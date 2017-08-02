A guide to the third hole at Quail Hollow ahead of the 2017 USPGA Championship.

Quail Hollow Hole by Hole Guide: Hole 3

Hole 3- 483 Yards- Par 4

Quail Hollow hosts the 2017 USPGA Championship, here is a guide to the third hole.

The third hole on the course is one of the most difficult; it looks for the pros to offer a long accurate tee shot in an attempt to make the fairway.

In 2012 changes were made to the hole with the tee being moved to the left in an attempt to make the hole straighter.

However the trees on the left side will be tricky and may force golfers to the right hand side of the fairway when making their tee shot.

Like the 1st hole, the green is surrounded by three bunkers which inevitably will penalise any who over-hit their shots.

However, unlike the 1st the green, this hole is also elevated whilst the ridge which separates the front of the green from the back may catch some out.