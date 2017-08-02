Quail Hollow Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 4

A guide to the fourth hole at Quail Hollow ahead of the 2017 USPGA Championship.

Hole 4- Par 3- 184 Yards

| 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 |

Quail Hollow hosts the 2017 USPGA Championship, here is a guide to the fourth hole.

Despite the fourth hole being taken from the course’s former par-5, it will provide a strong challenge for anyone wanting to contend this year’s championship.

Rory McIlroy hits a shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship in 2013. (Photo by Streeter Lecka via Getty Images)

Interestingly, the course has unique similarities to the par-4 first hole.

Unlike in the first, the trees probably will not come into the play.

However, be on the lookout for the bunkers fronting the green which will almost certainly catch some out.

Also expect any shots which go beyond the green to make a lot of bogeys as it has a very difficult up and down.