Quail Hollow Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 4

Hole 4- Par 3- 184 Yards

Despite the fourth hole being taken from the course’s former par-5, it will provide a strong challenge for anyone wanting to contend this year’s championship.

Interestingly, the course has unique similarities to the par-4 first hole.

Unlike in the first, the trees probably will not come into the play.

However, be on the lookout for the bunkers fronting the green which will almost certainly catch some out.

Also expect any shots which go beyond the green to make a lot of bogeys as it has a very difficult up and down.