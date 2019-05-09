Who are the golfers to have already won on the fearsome Bethpage Black golf course? We take a look.

Past Winners At Bethpage Black

Given the immense difficulty and overall quality of the golf course in terms of its design and upkeep, it comes as no surprise that Bethpage Black is hosting the 2019 USPGA Championship, and has hosted some of the biggest golf tournaments in the world.

2002 – US Open – Tiger Woods

Originally opened in 1936, it was designed by renowned golf architect A.W. Tillinghurst but for years fell into disrepair mainly because of overall costs.

But after a renovation project, the course in 2002 became the first publicly owned and operated course to host the US Open.

In that tournament Tiger Woods pulled off a wire-to-wire victory winning by three strokes from his rival Phil Mickelson.

2009 – US Open – Lucas Glover

Seven years later the US Open returned to Bethpage and bad weather severely disrupted proceedings throughout which led to a Monday finish. After the third round it looked like a simple two-horse race for the victory between Americans Lucas Glover and Ricky Barnes.

But as it turned out both struggled and started to drop into the chasing pack, which was headed by Phil Mickelson. His eagle at the par-5 13th put him in a share of the lead but two bogeys coming in cost him.

Instead Lucas Glover produced consistent golf coming home to win by two strokes.

2012 – The Barclays – Nick Watney

Golf Monthly Instruction

American Nick Watney capitalised on a poor final round 75 from Sergio Garcia to win the first event of the 2012 FedEx Cup playoffs. Thanks to his 69, he would win by three shots from Brandt Snedeker who would go on to win the FedEx Cup later that year.

It was Watney’s fifth, and to date, last win on the PGA Tour.

2016 – The Barclays – Patrick Reed

The last big tournament to be completed at Bethpage was the 2016 Barclays tournament won by Patrick Reed.

Starting the day one behind Rickie Fowler, Reed, like Watney above, capitalised on the struggles of others to win the first FedEx Cup playoff event.

Four birdies from Reed closed the gap and midway through the back nine things were finely poised. But Fowler proceeded to play the final four holes in three over to give Reed a cushion that he did not give up.

2019 – PGA Championship

Trending On Golf Monthly

Who do you think will emerge victorious at the 2019 tournament and second Major of the year?