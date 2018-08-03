As we look forward to Bellerive, here is a gallery of the USPGA Championship past winners from this century

USPGA Championship Past Winners

The 100th USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis, Missouri this year where Justin Thomas defends the Wanamaker Trophy after winning his maiden major title at Quail Hollow in 2017.

Here we take a look at the USPGA Championship past winners from this century, featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh and Rory McIlroy.

USPGA Championship Past Winners:

2017 – Justin Thomas – Quail Hollow

Thomas captured his maiden major at Quail Hollow for his third of five victories in 2017. JT birdied the 10th, 13th and 17th to beat Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and Francesco Molinari by two.

2016 – Jimmy Walker (-14), Baltusrol

Jimmy Walker beat defending champion and then-world number one Jason Day by one at Baltusrol for his first major championship.

2015 – Jason Day (-20), Quail Hollow

Jason Day beat Jordan Spieth by three strokes to set the best ever score-to-par in a major championship and claim his first major title.

2014 – Rory McIlroy (-16), Valhalla

McIlroy won by a stroke from Phil Mickelson to win his third straight start after capturing The Open and WGC-Bridgestone. It was his fourth major and second Wanamaker Trophy.

2013 – Jason Dufner (-10), Oak Hill

After coming extremely close in 2011, Dufner won his first major by two strokes from 54-hole leader Jim Furyk. Dufner bogeyed the final two holes but so did Furyk.

2012 – Rory McIlroy (-13), Kiawah Island

The Ulsterman won by eight strokes for a new USPGA Championship record. McIlroy claimed his second major with a bogey-free 66 (-6) to become the sixth youngest man to win two majors at the age of 23 years and 3 months.

2011 – Keegan Bradley (-8), Atlanta Athletic Club

Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner in a three hole playoff after a thrilling final day. Dufner was four clear of Bradley with three to play in regulation but finished bogey-bogey to Bradley’s birdie-birdie. It was Keegan Bradley’s first start in a major.

2010 – Martin Kaymer (-11), Whistling Straits

This USPGA will always be remembered for Dustin Johnson grounding his club in a ‘bunker’ on the final hole. He bogeyed to finish tied with Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer but was penalised a stroke. Kaymer beat Watson in a three hole playoff to secure his maiden major title.

2009 – YE Yang (-8), Hazeltine

YE Yang defeated Tiger Woods in this brilliant final day. It was the first time Woods had failed to win a major after holding the 54-hole lead. Yang became the first Asian man to win a major after a final day 70 (-2) to Tiger’s 75.

2008 – Padraig Harrington (-3), Oakland Hills

Harrington won his third major title and second in a row, after winning the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale. He held off Sergio Garcia and Ben Curtis to win by two to become the first European USPGA winner since 1930 and only the fourth man to win both The Open and the USPGA in the same year.