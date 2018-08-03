As we look forward to Bellerive, here is a gallery of the USPGA Championship past winners from this century
USPGA Championship Past Winners
The 100th USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis, Missouri this year where Justin Thomas defends the Wanamaker Trophy after winning his maiden major title at Quail Hollow in 2017.
Related: USPGA Championship betting tips 2018
Related: How to watch the 2018 USPGA Championship
Here we take a look at the USPGA Championship past winners from this century, featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh and Rory McIlroy.
USPGA Championship Past Winners:
2017 – Justin Thomas – Quail Hollow
Thomas captured his maiden major at Quail Hollow for his third of five victories in 2017. JT birdied the 10th, 13th and 17th to beat Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and Francesco Molinari by two.
2016 – Jimmy Walker (-14), Baltusrol
Jimmy Walker beat defending champion and then-world number one Jason Day by one at Baltusrol for his first major championship.
2015 – Jason Day (-20), Quail Hollow
Jason Day beat Jordan Spieth by three strokes to set the best ever score-to-par in a major championship and claim his first major title.
2014 – Rory McIlroy (-16), Valhalla
McIlroy won by a stroke from Phil Mickelson to win his third straight start after capturing The Open and WGC-Bridgestone. It was his fourth major and second Wanamaker Trophy.
2013 – Jason Dufner (-10), Oak Hill
After coming extremely close in 2011, Dufner won his first major by two strokes from 54-hole leader Jim Furyk. Dufner bogeyed the final two holes but so did Furyk.
2012 – Rory McIlroy (-13), Kiawah Island
The Ulsterman won by eight strokes for a new USPGA Championship record. McIlroy claimed his second major with a bogey-free 66 (-6) to become the sixth youngest man to win two majors at the age of 23 years and 3 months.
2011 – Keegan Bradley (-8), Atlanta Athletic Club
Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner in a three hole playoff after a thrilling final day. Dufner was four clear of Bradley with three to play in regulation but finished bogey-bogey to Bradley’s birdie-birdie. It was Keegan Bradley’s first start in a major.
2010 – Martin Kaymer (-11), Whistling Straits
This USPGA will always be remembered for Dustin Johnson grounding his club in a ‘bunker’ on the final hole. He bogeyed to finish tied with Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer but was penalised a stroke. Kaymer beat Watson in a three hole playoff to secure his maiden major title.
2009 – YE Yang (-8), Hazeltine
YE Yang defeated Tiger Woods in this brilliant final day. It was the first time Woods had failed to win a major after holding the 54-hole lead. Yang became the first Asian man to win a major after a final day 70 (-2) to Tiger’s 75.
2008 – Padraig Harrington (-3), Oakland Hills
Harrington won his third major title and second in a row, after winning the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale. He held off Sergio Garcia and Ben Curtis to win by two to become the first European USPGA winner since 1930 and only the fourth man to win both The Open and the USPGA in the same year.
How To Watch The USPGA Championship
Eleven Sports will show the USPGA Championship from…
Bellerive Country Club Guide – USPGA Championship 2018
Our guide to this year's USPGA Championship host…
USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2018
Who is going to win at Bellerive Country…
2007 – Tiger Woods (-8), Southern Hills
Woods defended the USPGA Championship with a rock-solid 69 (-1) as he won by two from Woody Austin who shot a brilliant 67 (-3). It was his 13th major win, fourth Wanamaker Trophy and second in a row.
2006 – Tiger Woods (-18), Medinah
Woods won his 12th major and 3rd USPGA at Medinah, which was the longest major course in history at 7,561 yards. He and Luke Donald shared the lead heading into the final round but Donald shot 74 and Tiger shot 68 to win by five from 2003 champion Shaun Micheel.
2005 – Phil Mickelson (-4), Baltusrol
Lefty won his second major title at Baltusrol, making a superb up-and-down on the final hole to beat Steve Elkington and Thomas Bjorn by a single stroke. Tiger Woods and Davis Love III were two further back.
2004 – Vijay Singh (-8), Whistling Straits
The Fijian won his second USPGA title and third and final major at Whistling Straits in 2004, beating Americans Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard in a three-hole aggregate playoff. Singh would go on to become world number one just three weeks later.
2003 – Shaun Micheel (-4), Oak Hill
Micheel won the 2003 PGA by two strokes from Chad Campbell. Incredibly, it was his only ever win on the PGA Tour. It was highlighted by a stunning approach to the 72nd hole which finished within a few inches of the cup for a tap-in birdie to finish.
2002 – Rich Beem (-10), Hazeltine
Beemer won his only major at Hazeltine in 2002 by beating Tiger Woods by one. Woods birdied the final four holes to reach -9 but Beem held his nerve down the stretch, holing a 35 footer for birdie on 16 to afford the luxury of a par-bogey finish.
2001 – David Toms (-15), Atlanta Athletic Club
Toms won his only major at Atlanta Athletic Club in 2001 where he beat Phil Mickelson by a stroke. Toms laid up on the treacherous 18th hole after a wayward drive and made a clutch up-and-down from 90 yards for victory. He also aced the par-3 15th in the third round.
2000 – Tiger Woods (-18), Valhalla
Both Tiger Woods and Bob May shot 31 on the back nine at Valhalla and birdied the 72nd to tie. Woods eventually beat him in a playoff to win his fifth major title and the 3rd leg of the Tiger Slam which saw him win the 2000 US Open, Open, PGA and 2001 Masters.
For the latest USPGA Championship news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels