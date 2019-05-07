From Tiger Woods to Brooks Koepka we take a look at the winners of the USPGA Championship. By Sarah Wilmore

USPGA Winners

With the 101st USPGA Championship being played this May at Bethpage Black, we take a look at previous winners of the event.

2018: Brooks Koepka, 264 (-16), Bellerive Country Club. Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after beating Tiger Woods by two strokes. (Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2017: Justin Thomas, 276 (-8), Quail Hollow Club. Thomas tees off on the 18th hole en-route to winning his first Major title. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

2016: Jimmy Walker, 266 (-14), Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course. Walker tips his cap after securing a closing par to beat defending champion Jason Day by one stroke and claim his first Major victory. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2015: Jason Day, 268 (-20), Whistling Straits, Straits Course. Accompanied by his wife Ellie and son Dash, Day smiles with the trophy. He shot 20-under par which until equalled by Henrik Stenson at the Open in 2016, was the lowest score relative to par ever recorded in a Major. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

2014: Rory McIlroy, 268 (-16), Valhalla Golf Club. McIlroy hits his bunker shot on the 18th for a closing par to beat Phil Mickelson by one stroke. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

2013: Jason Dufner, 270 (-10), Oak Hill Country Club, East Course. After losing a playoff in 2011, Dufner celebrates his first Major victory. Although Dufner bogeyed the two closing holes, runner-up Furyk did as well. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

2012: Rory McIlroy, 275 (-13), Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Ocean Course. A deserved champion, McIlroy holds the trophy after a finishing 66 (-6) to win by eight strokes. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

2011: Keegan Bradley, 272 (-8), Atlanta Athletic Club, Highlands Course. Caddie Steven Hale and Bradley celebrate on the 18th green. Jason Dufner was four ahead with three holes to play, but his bogey-bogey finish compared to Bradley’s two birdies would trigger a playoff. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

2010: Martin Kaymer, 277 (-11), Whistling Straits, Straits Course. Kaymer poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after defeating Bubba Watson by one stroke in a three-hole playoff. Dustin Johnson bogeyed the 18th hole to tie with Kaymer and Watson, before receiving a one stroke penalty for grounding his club in a bunker. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

2009: Yang Yong-eun, 280 (-8), Hazeltine National Golf Club. Yang celebrates a finishing birdie on the 18th green to defeat Woods. It was the first time Woods had failed to win a major after holding the 54-hole lead. Woods shot a 75 (+3), five behind Yang’s 70 (-2). (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Instruction

2008: Padraig Harrington, 277 (-3), Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course. Harrington celebrates after holing his final putt to win his third Major and become the first European USPGA champion since 1930. (Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images)

2007: Tiger Woods, 272 (-8), Southern Hills Country Club. Woods celebrates with the trophy after successfully defending the title for his 13th Major win. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

2006: Tiger Woods, 270 (-18), Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3. Woods hits a bunker shot on the ninth hole during his final round 68 (-4) where he would win by five strokes over Shaun Micheel. This was the longest Major course to date at 7,561 yards. (Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

2005: Phil Mickelson, 276 (-4), Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course. Mickelson celebrates his second Major victory with his children after getting up-and-down for a finishing birdie to win by one stroke. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

2004: Vijay Singh, 280 (-8), Whistling Straits, Straits Course. The Fijian holds the Wannamaker trophy after winning second USPGA title and third Major. He defeated Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard in a three-hole playoff. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

2003: Shaun Micheel, 276 (-4), Oak Hill Country Club, East Course. Unexpected winner, Micheel lines up his putt on the 4th hole during the final round. He was 169th in the world starting the week, and the Major became his only PGA Tour victory. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

2002: Rich Beem, 278 (-10), Hazeltine National Golf Club. Beem poses with the trophy after winning his only Major title, and defeating Tiger Woods by one stroke. Woods birdied the last four holes but Beem held his nerve, birdieing 16, parring 17 and bogeying 18. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

2001: David Toms, 265 (-15), Atlanta Athletic Club, Highlands Course. Toms beat Phil Mickelson by one stroke to win his sole Major title during a tournament that saw none of its previous winners inside the top 20. (Chris Condon/PGA)

2000: Tiger Woods, 270 (-18), Valhalla Golf Club. Woods birdies the first hole of the three-hole playoff that saw him beat Bob May by one stroke to become the first player since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three majors in one year. (David Cannon/Allsport)

USPGA Winners in the 20th Century

Trending On Golf Monthly

1999 – Tiger Woods, 277

1998 – Vijay Singh, 271

1997 – Davis Love III, 269

1996 – Mark Brooks, 277

1995 – Steve Elkington, 267

1994 – Nick Price, 269

1993 – Paul Azinger, 272

1992 – Nick Price, 278

1991 – John Daly, 276

1990 – Wayne Grady, 282

1989 – Payne Stewart, 276

1988 – Jeff Sluman, 272

1987 – Larry Nelson, 287

1986 – Bob Tway, 276

1985 – Hubert Green, 278

1984 – Lee Trevino, 273

1983 – Hal Sutton, 274

1982 – Raymond Floyd, 272

1981 – Larry Nelson, 273

1980 – Jack Nicklaus, 274

1979 – David Graham, 272

1978 – John Mahaffey, 276

1977 – Lanny Wadkins, 282

1976 – Dave Stockton, 281

1975 – Jack Nicklaus, 276

1974 – Lee Trevino, 276

1973 – Jack Nicklaus, 277

1972 – Gary Player, 281

1971 – Jack Nicklaus, 281

1970 – Dave Stockton, 279

1969 – Raymond Floyd, 276

1968 – Julius Boros, 281

1967 – Don January, 281

1966 – Al Geiberger, 280

1965 – Dave Marr, 280

1964 – Bobby Nichols, 271

1963 – Jack Nicklaus, 279

1962 – Gary Player, 278

1961 – Jerry Barber, 277

1960 – Jay Hebert, 281

1959 – Bob Rosburg, 277

1958 – Dow Finsterwald, 276

Prior to 1958, the PGA Championship was a matchplay event.

1957 – Lionel Hebert

1956 – Jack Burke

1955 – Doug Ford

1954 – Chick Harbert

1953 – Walter Burkemo

1952 – Jim Turnesa

1951 – Sam Snead

1950 – Chandler Harper

1949 – Sam Snead

1948 – Ben Hogan

1947 – Jim Ferrier

1946 – Ben Hogan

1945 – Byron Nelson

1944 – Bob Hamilton

1943 – Not played

1942 – Sam Snead

1941 – Vic Ghezzi

1940 – Byron Nelson

1939 – Henry Picard

1938 – Paul Runyan

1937 – Denny Shute

1936 – Denny Shute

1935 – Johnny Revolta

1934 – Paul Runyan

1933 – Gene Sarazen

1932 – Olin Dutra

1931 – Tom Creavy

1930 – Tommy Armour

1929 – Leo Diegel

1928 – Leo Diegel

1927 – Walter Hagen

1926 – Walter Hagen

1925 – Walter Hagen

1924 – Walter Hagen

1923 – Gene Sarazen

1922 – Gene Sarazen

1921 – Walter Hagen

1920 – Jock Hutchison

1919 – Jim Barnes

1917-18 – Not played

1916 – Jim Barnes

For all the latest USPGA Championship news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels.