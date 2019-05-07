From Tiger Woods to Brooks Koepka we take a look at the winners of the USPGA Championship. By Sarah Wilmore
USPGA Winners
With the 101st USPGA Championship being played this May at Bethpage Black, we take a look at previous winners of the event.
2018: Brooks Koepka, 264 (-16), Bellerive Country Club. Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after beating Tiger Woods by two strokes. (Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
2017: Justin Thomas, 276 (-8), Quail Hollow Club. Thomas tees off on the 18th hole en-route to winning his first Major title. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
2016: Jimmy Walker, 266 (-14), Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course. Walker tips his cap after securing a closing par to beat defending champion Jason Day by one stroke and claim his first Major victory. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
2015: Jason Day, 268 (-20), Whistling Straits, Straits Course. Accompanied by his wife Ellie and son Dash, Day smiles with the trophy. He shot 20-under par which until equalled by Henrik Stenson at the Open in 2016, was the lowest score relative to par ever recorded in a Major. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
2014: Rory McIlroy, 268 (-16), Valhalla Golf Club. McIlroy hits his bunker shot on the 18th for a closing par to beat Phil Mickelson by one stroke. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
2013: Jason Dufner, 270 (-10), Oak Hill Country Club, East Course. After losing a playoff in 2011, Dufner celebrates his first Major victory. Although Dufner bogeyed the two closing holes, runner-up Furyk did as well. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
2012: Rory McIlroy, 275 (-13), Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Ocean Course. A deserved champion, McIlroy holds the trophy after a finishing 66 (-6) to win by eight strokes. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
2011: Keegan Bradley, 272 (-8), Atlanta Athletic Club, Highlands Course. Caddie Steven Hale and Bradley celebrate on the 18th green. Jason Dufner was four ahead with three holes to play, but his bogey-bogey finish compared to Bradley’s two birdies would trigger a playoff. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
2010: Martin Kaymer, 277 (-11), Whistling Straits, Straits Course. Kaymer poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after defeating Bubba Watson by one stroke in a three-hole playoff. Dustin Johnson bogeyed the 18th hole to tie with Kaymer and Watson, before receiving a one stroke penalty for grounding his club in a bunker. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
2009: Yang Yong-eun, 280 (-8), Hazeltine National Golf Club. Yang celebrates a finishing birdie on the 18th green to defeat Woods. It was the first time Woods had failed to win a major after holding the 54-hole lead. Woods shot a 75 (+3), five behind Yang’s 70 (-2). (David Cannon/Getty Images)
2008: Padraig Harrington, 277 (-3), Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course. Harrington celebrates after holing his final putt to win his third Major and become the first European USPGA champion since 1930. (Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images)
2007: Tiger Woods, 272 (-8), Southern Hills Country Club. Woods celebrates with the trophy after successfully defending the title for his 13th Major win. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
2006: Tiger Woods, 270 (-18), Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3. Woods hits a bunker shot on the ninth hole during his final round 68 (-4) where he would win by five strokes over Shaun Micheel. This was the longest Major course to date at 7,561 yards. (Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)
2005: Phil Mickelson, 276 (-4), Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course. Mickelson celebrates his second Major victory with his children after getting up-and-down for a finishing birdie to win by one stroke. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)
2004: Vijay Singh, 280 (-8), Whistling Straits, Straits Course. The Fijian holds the Wannamaker trophy after winning second USPGA title and third Major. He defeated Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard in a three-hole playoff. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
2003: Shaun Micheel, 276 (-4), Oak Hill Country Club, East Course. Unexpected winner, Micheel lines up his putt on the 4th hole during the final round. He was 169th in the world starting the week, and the Major became his only PGA Tour victory. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
2002: Rich Beem, 278 (-10), Hazeltine National Golf Club. Beem poses with the trophy after winning his only Major title, and defeating Tiger Woods by one stroke. Woods birdied the last four holes but Beem held his nerve, birdieing 16, parring 17 and bogeying 18. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
2001: David Toms, 265 (-15), Atlanta Athletic Club, Highlands Course. Toms beat Phil Mickelson by one stroke to win his sole Major title during a tournament that saw none of its previous winners inside the top 20. (Chris Condon/PGA)
2000: Tiger Woods, 270 (-18), Valhalla Golf Club. Woods birdies the first hole of the three-hole playoff that saw him beat Bob May by one stroke to become the first player since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three majors in one year. (David Cannon/Allsport)
USPGA Winners in the 20th Century
- 1999 – Tiger Woods, 277
- 1998 – Vijay Singh, 271
- 1997 – Davis Love III, 269
- 1996 – Mark Brooks, 277
- 1995 – Steve Elkington, 267
- 1994 – Nick Price, 269
- 1993 – Paul Azinger, 272
- 1992 – Nick Price, 278
- 1991 – John Daly, 276
- 1990 – Wayne Grady, 282
- 1989 – Payne Stewart, 276
- 1988 – Jeff Sluman, 272
- 1987 – Larry Nelson, 287
- 1986 – Bob Tway, 276
- 1985 – Hubert Green, 278
- 1984 – Lee Trevino, 273
- 1983 – Hal Sutton, 274
- 1982 – Raymond Floyd, 272
- 1981 – Larry Nelson, 273
- 1980 – Jack Nicklaus, 274
- 1979 – David Graham, 272
- 1978 – John Mahaffey, 276
- 1977 – Lanny Wadkins, 282
- 1976 – Dave Stockton, 281
- 1975 – Jack Nicklaus, 276
- 1974 – Lee Trevino, 276
- 1973 – Jack Nicklaus, 277
- 1972 – Gary Player, 281
- 1971 – Jack Nicklaus, 281
- 1970 – Dave Stockton, 279
- 1969 – Raymond Floyd, 276
- 1968 – Julius Boros, 281
- 1967 – Don January, 281
- 1966 – Al Geiberger, 280
- 1965 – Dave Marr, 280
- 1964 – Bobby Nichols, 271
- 1963 – Jack Nicklaus, 279
- 1962 – Gary Player, 278
- 1961 – Jerry Barber, 277
- 1960 – Jay Hebert, 281
- 1959 – Bob Rosburg, 277
- 1958 – Dow Finsterwald, 276
Prior to 1958, the PGA Championship was a matchplay event.
- 1957 – Lionel Hebert
- 1956 – Jack Burke
- 1955 – Doug Ford
- 1954 – Chick Harbert
- 1953 – Walter Burkemo
- 1952 – Jim Turnesa
- 1951 – Sam Snead
- 1950 – Chandler Harper
- 1949 – Sam Snead
- 1948 – Ben Hogan
- 1947 – Jim Ferrier
- 1946 – Ben Hogan
- 1945 – Byron Nelson
- 1944 – Bob Hamilton
- 1943 – Not played
- 1942 – Sam Snead
- 1941 – Vic Ghezzi
- 1940 – Byron Nelson
- 1939 – Henry Picard
- 1938 – Paul Runyan
- 1937 – Denny Shute
- 1936 – Denny Shute
- 1935 – Johnny Revolta
- 1934 – Paul Runyan
- 1933 – Gene Sarazen
- 1932 – Olin Dutra
- 1931 – Tom Creavy
- 1930 – Tommy Armour
- 1929 – Leo Diegel
- 1928 – Leo Diegel
- 1927 – Walter Hagen
- 1926 – Walter Hagen
- 1925 – Walter Hagen
- 1924 – Walter Hagen
- 1923 – Gene Sarazen
- 1922 – Gene Sarazen
- 1921 – Walter Hagen
- 1920 – Jock Hutchison
- 1919 – Jim Barnes
- 1917-18 – Not played
- 1916 – Jim Barnes
