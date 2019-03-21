Kevin Markham takes to the country to visit this peaceful Co. Cavan resort

Slieve Russell Stay And Play Review

Par 72, 6,530 yards

Greenfee: €40 Mon-Thu or €50 Fri-Sun

What surprises visitors is just how good this parkland layout is and why it isn’t better known.

Two lakes anchor the centre of the course, with tumbling terrain taking you on a rollercoaster over the county’s famous drumlins.

From the 1st you get no inkling of the brilliance that follows, but from the par-4 2nd tee that all changes.

This is SI 1 and it doglegs around a lake before rising to the green. The view from the high tee makes it abundantly clear that beauty and drama await.

Slieve Russell’s unforgettable stretch starts at the par-3 11th and finishes with the constantly curling par-5 15th, clinging to Lough Rudd. Water threatens everywhere and this is where your mettle will be truly tested.

Also play… Nick Faldo’s lakeside Lough Erne (lougherneresort.com) is 40 minutes north, while Concra Wood (concrawood.ie) makes up the triumvirate of big, water-laden parklands.

Accomodation

Despite its peaceful, rural location, this is a four-star hotel with over 200 rooms.

The resort covers 300 acres, with 50 acres of lakes, the main course and a par-3 academy golf course… where the Maguire twins learned their trade.

The hotel comes with a world-class spa (Ciuin Spa & Wellness Centre), a leisure centre and three busy restaurants.

Two of these are regular award winners, while the third is located in the clubhouse with views over the golf course.

The Kells Bar boasts magnificent illustrations of the internationally famous Book of Kells – a reminder of Ireland’s and the region’s rich history.

It is a modern hotel and this is reflected throughout with a feeling of relaxed elegance wherever you turn.

Where else… The Cuilcagh Way is 30 minutes north-west. This nature walk rises to a mountain peak, with most of it traversed by boardwalk. Its nickname is ‘Stairway to Heaven’.

Best Deal

One night’s B&B with one round of golf costs from €90pp sharing midweek, and €110 at weekends.

Where

The resort is situated 90 miles west of Belfast airport and 90 miles north-west of Dublin airport. Both airports serve more than 20 UK destinations.

Checklist

Buggy hire: €30

Trolley hire: €4

Power trolley hire: €15

Club hire: €35

Driving range: Yes

Putting green: Yes

Short-game area: Yes

Pro shop: Yes

Changing rooms: Yes

Sky TV: In the bar

Wi-Fi: Yes

Price of a pint: €4.80