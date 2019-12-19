Situated in the Algarve, Amendoeira Resort can provide everything you need for a relaxing and fun experience.

Amendoeira Golf Course Review

Situated in the hotbed of golf that is the Algarve and half an hour from Faro Airport, Amendoeira Golf Club has two courses, one designed by Sir Nick Faldo, the other by Christy O’Connor Jnr. The former was sampled recently by Andy Sullivan (TheAverageGolfer) as illustrated by the video above.

The O’Connor Jnr layout may be easier to walk, but water hazards come into play on at least half the holes. Whereas Faldo’s is the more undulating and widely thought to be the tougher of the two courses, with the six-time Major winner’s trademark expansive bunkering one of its key defences. It also has sand waste areas and water hazards aplenty.

Speaking of the design work, Faldo once said; “You have incredible views, undulating land and any time you get natural terrain like this, it is great fun to work with.”

The start of the Faldo course is a nice start to loosen the swing up and according to Sullivan the course then kicks up a gear at the 4th.

“It is the first of many elevated tee positions that you come across on the Faldo course,” Sullivan said, “and it is great to look down on that par-5. It is a sweeping dog-leg from right to left and there are plenty of typical Faldo design elements like big white bunkers and changes in elevation. You really have to plot your way up and the holes 4, 5 and 6 are a real test of golf.”

Sullivan continued; “There are some great par-3s on the Faldo course and none more so than the 7th. It plays from yellow tees in and around 190 yards to 220 up on the gold tees if you are feeling brave. It has a big green to hit but it needs a good tee shot and if you walk off here with a par-3 no matter how you got it I think you’d be pretty pleased.”

The 10th and 11th are two more tough and testing holes. The 10th is a long par-4 that requires two well struck shots to get on whilst the 11th is just a flick with a wedge onto a par-3 protected by sand and water. The huge ridge in the middle of the green all makes a par a much sought after score.

You then wind your way through the course eventually ending up at the par-5 18th hole which could be reachable for the big hitters.

Overall the course has an excellent blend of golf holes in terms of variety. Elevation changes, long and short holes, big greens, and large bunkers are the name of the game and the conditioning ensures that the course remains playable throughout the year. If you have hopes of posting a good score though, you will most definitely require your A game as a number of holes could create high scores.

To go along with the two 18-hole layouts you can also cross another thing off your bucket list at Amendoeira, a bit of night golf. The floodlit nine-hole par-3 course is excellent fun and should not be passed up on if you get the chance.

The resort also provides excellent accommodation in the form of nicely upholstered villas. In all it is a stunning, modern complex that delivers in every way.

