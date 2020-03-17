Bournemouth's Big Three showcases some of the best heathland golf on offer in the UK

Bournemouth Golf Destination Guide

England features some of the best heathland golf in the world and a great place to find some is at the Golf Monthly Top 100 trio in Dorset, known as Bournemouth’s Big Three.

Broadstone, Parkstone and Ferndown all feature in Golf Monthly’s UK and Ireland Top 100 and are must-plays for any keen golfer.

Add in the Isle of Purbeck Golf Club, a more linksy course with stunning views including the Isle of Wight, and Remedy Oak, which is set in beautifully mature woodland, and you’ve got yourself an incredible line-up of courses to play.

With Bournemouth’s fairly close location to London and buzzing nightlife, it makes for the perfect break for groups of golfers looking to play high quality courses and have some fun too.

The top-ranked course in Bournemouth, going by Golf Monthly’s Top 100 rankings, is Parkstone Golf Club.

The course is an extremely interesting and engaging James Braid design incongruously tucked away in suburbia just a mile from the coast.

Next in the rankings is Ferndown, a superb and very classy pine-clad championship test to the north of the town.

Ferndown was designed by Golf Monthly’s first editor, two-time Open Champion, Harold Hilton, and is where Peter Alliss grew up playing the game, with his father Percy the head professional.

The third of Bournemouth’s Top 100 courses is Broadstone, a vast, undulating and varied heathland test.

Another course well worth playing in the Bournemouth area is Barton-on-Sea, featuring 27 holes along the Dorset coast with amazing views out to sea.

All six venues mentioned above are easily drivable from course to course and can all be booked through Golfbreaks.

