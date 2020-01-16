Conwy Golf Club Review

In the mid-1970s, renowned architect Frank Pennink was drafted in to make major changes to the front nine, while Brian Huggett and Neil Coles redesigned and reconfigured the back nine fairly significantly in the 1980s.

This famous old links has staged many top events over the years, among them Final Qualifying for the Hoylake Open in 2006, the Ryder Cup Wales Seniors Open on three occasions and the 2010 S4C Ladies Championship of Europe on the LET. Next year, the top lady amateurs will take on Conwy when the Curtis Cup visits for the 1st time.

The links wastes no time in making for the shore, with the short par-3 second taking you out in that direction.

The Average Golfer said of the second; “It does not look like a great deal is going on but cambers gather you into bunkers and there are some great swells and run-offs that make up and down very tricky. You’ve got to find that green otherwise it’s going to be a real difficult time making par.”

Next up the short risk-reward 3rd may create an early strategy dilemma, especially downwind off the forward tees. The temptation may be to have a go, but you’ll need to beware of two bunkers set into a bank 40 yards short right of the green, from where birdie aspirations can rapidly turn to bogey reality.