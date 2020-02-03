How To Get To The 150th Open – 150th Open In St Andrews

Next year sees St Andrews' famous Old Course host the 150th Open

Next July is set to be a true celebration of golf as the Open Championship takes place for the 150th time.

Golf’s oldest Major started way back in 1860 at Prestwick when Willie Park Sr won the inaugural event.

It wasn’t until 1863, the fourth Open, when prize money was introduced and a whole £10 was up for grabs.

Fast forward 150 years and the purse is now in excess of $10m.

St Andrews is arguably the most famous golf course in the world and, whilst every Open is special, there really is nothing like a St Andrews Open.

Combine a St Andrews Open with a milestone like the 150th playing and we’ve got something very, very special to look forward to.

We may even see the record attendance broken, with the 2000 Open at St Andrews currently holding the record at 239,000.

However, saying that, The Open Championship has become ticket-only in the last couple of years, meaning that the number of tickets sold has been capped.

That’s even more reason to book up now as it is going to be very difficult to get a ticket.

Golfbreaks.com’s 150th Open packages start at £599 and cater for all looking for 2 night stays all the way to 7 night stays.

There are also stays available in either nearby Dundee or St Andrews town itself.

Last time The Open Championship was held at St Andrews, Zach Johnson beat Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a playoff to win his second Major.

That was 2015, with the previous Open there in 2010 won by Louis Oosthuizen.

Tiger Woods won in 2005 and 2000, with other legends of the game to win there including Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Bobby Locke, Sam Snead, Peter Thomson, James Braid and JH Taylor.

In total, there have been 29 Opens held at St Andrews, by far the most of any course.