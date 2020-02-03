Book a trip with Golfbreaks.com to watch the DP World Tour Championship final round at Jumeirah Golf Estates and then play the course

How To Get To The 2020 DP World Tour Championship

The European Tour began its journey with Dubai in 1989 when the Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club was hosted for the first time.

Fast forward 20 years and in 2009, Jumeirah Golf Estates was the venue for the inaugural Dubai World Championship, which decided the European Tour’s number one player via the new ‘Race to Dubai’.

A decade on and the DP World Tour Championship is now one of the biggest events on the European Tour and the beautiful Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates is well known by all European Tour followers.

It’s always a thrilling conclusion to the season, showcasing some truly world class golf with winners of the DP World Tour Championship including Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm and Danny Willett.

Each November, the European Tour’s top 60 players head to the Earth Course, with last year’s tournament offering the biggest first prize in golf – $3m.

This ensures that the big names play, with the 2019 event attracting four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed to name a few, whilst 2018 Ryder Cup stars Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood contested the Race to Dubai with the Spaniard just about coming out on top.

Always wanted to attend the tournament? Always wanted to play golf in the Middle East? Here is your chance with Golfbreaks.com.

Golfbreaks.com have packages to go and watch the European Tour’s best in the final round of the DP World Tour Championship and play on the same course!

The packages include a round on the famed Earth Course as well as two more at the Montgomerie and Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course.

Another thing to note is that the weather is glorious in Dubai in November, a great time to escape from the British winter!