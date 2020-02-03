Whistling Straits in Wisconsin hosts the biennial Europe vs USA match this September
How To Get To The 2020 Ryder Cup
This year is set to be a cracker with the usual four Majors, the return of the Olympics and the cherry on the cake at the end of September – the Ryder Cup.
Whistling Straits hosts the 43rd instalment of the match for the first time with Europe looking to retain the trophy after winning in incredible fashion at Le Golf National in 2018.
Thomas Bjorn’s side won 17.5-10.5 in what will go down as one of the greatest Ryder Cups, from a European stand-point, in history.
Whether it was the Moliwood partnership, the biggest first tee in history or the phenomenal atmosphere, highlighted by the ‘Viking Thunderclap’, it was an incredible week.
- Always wanted to go to the Ryder Cup? Visit Golfbreaks.com to view packages for Whistling Straits 2020
Wisconsin native Steve Stricker captains the Americans this year with Ireland’s three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington captaining the Europeans.
Whistling Straits is well known to golfing audiences, with the stunning course hosting three USPGA Championships this century – in 2004, 2010 and 2015.
Europe will go into the match having won four of the last five but the USA may just be slight favourites with the home advantage, especially after their 2016 home win at Hazeltine.
There really is nothing like a Ryder Cup, and with Golfbreaks.com you could be there.
Packages start from £2,999 including return flights with Golfbreaks.com, featuring three nights in a downtown Milwaukee location, known as the beer capital of the USA, as well as Saturday and Sunday Ryder Cup tickets, luxury return transfers to and from the course, car hire and more.
There are further packages available for 4 and 5 nights that include access to the European Fan Rally.
