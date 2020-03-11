Kent has some of the finest golf courses in the country for you to test your game on.

Kent Golf Destination Guide

Located a stones-throw away from London, the county of Kent has plenty of golf courses with a variety of styles, designs and pedigrees for you to try.

The Holy Trinity

The Garden of England, as Kent is known, has plenty of outstanding golf courses, chief among which are 2020 Open Championship venue Royal St George’s, Royal Cinque Ports and Princes Golf Club.

All three courses sit right next to each other on the Kentish coastline.

Royal St George’s will be testing the world’s best golfers later this year and it has the unique design of no two holes being remotely the same.

Next door sits Royal Cinque Ports which was also part of the Open Championship rota at one stage.

Given its incredibly challenging back-nine this comes as no surprise.

Finally Princes Golf Club has three excellent loops of nine-holes that offer something distinctly different each time.

But golf in the county is not just narrowed down to those three quality setups.

Some other excellent golf courses worth your time are Littlestone Golf Club, The London Club with its two Jack Nicklaus designed courses, Walmer and Kingdsown Golf Course, North Foreland and finally the Nick Faldo-designed Chart Hills.

With the combination of some of the quality setups and accommodation facilities, Kent is an ideal place to go for your next golf trip.

