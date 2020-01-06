The stunning island is home to some truly unforgettable golf courses

Mauritius Golf Destination Guide

Featuring a stunning climate, exceptional beaches and wonderful food, Mauritius is the perfect place to relax, unwind and play some golf.

The Indian Ocean island was actually the third country in the world where golf was played after the UK and India, and boasts the southern hemisphere’s oldest club – The Mauritius Gymkhana Golf club – which is also the fourth-oldest in the world.

It will take you 12 hours to fly to the island so it’s worth spending at least a week there to play some of its beautiful courses, ranging from a Bernhard Langer-designed layout set on its own private island to the European Tour’s Mauritius Open venue.

Ils Aux Cerfs Golf Club, the aforementioned Bernhard Langer design, has to be one of the world’s most incredible golf courses.

Langer said he wanted to create “a golfing experience that truly arouses all the senses,” and he did just that with the course that opened in 2003.

The bucket list venue, on its own island, features nine lakes and views of the Indian Ocean on every single hole.

Anahita Golf Club is another designed by a golfing legend in Ernie Els.

The club currently hosts the European Tour’s Mauritius Open and is easily one of the island’s stars.

Featuring six holes directly playing along the ocean, the views are exceptional.

The Heritage Club features plenty of water and a superb finishing hole, a par-5 featuring an elevated tee that allows for spellbinding views.

The Tamarina Golf Club, set near the mouth of the Rempart River, is another of the island’s courses with great views, this time of the Trois Mamelles mountains.

Avalon Golf and Country Club is known as the “golfing garden of Eden” with views of tea plantations on the mountain slopes that surround the course.

It winds its way through creeks and streams and features some fun risk-reward par-4s.

Another of the island’s best layouts comes at the Legend Course at Constance Belle Mare Plage, which features Mauritius’ best par-3 according to Golfbreaks.com.

“The spectacular par-3 plays across a small arm of the Indian Ocean on the seafront at Bras Requin Bay to a tough green and really will take your breath away,” Golfbreaks.com say.

Belle Mare Plage’s Links Course, co-designed by Peter Alliss, features a stunning 18th hole playing along the waters of Bras Requin Bay.

Set on a peninsula in the Indian Ocean, Le Paradis Golf Club lives up to its name and cannot be missed.

As well as all the stunning ocean views, vistas of the grand Morne Mountains also come into play throughout.

The course’s ninth green is located in the marina after the front nine plays along the bay before the truly idyllic back nine.

Mont Choisy le Golf in the north is set on a former sugar cane plantation with volcanic rock adding that extra bit of spice.

The island’s rich golf offering has something for everyone, whether you’re with family, mates or your partner.

