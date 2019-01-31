Head to the Algarve with Your Golf Travel for world-class courses and much more...

The Algarve: Your Ultimate Golfing Getaway

It’s that time of the year again, when the grey skies and persistent rain challenge even the most staunch supporters of winter golf. The Algarve is a sanctuary, offering over 300 days of sunshine a year and a vast selection of first-class championship courses. It’s why it proves so popular with Brits time and time again.

In 2018, Your Golf Travel sent over 29,000 golfers on the ultimate golfing trip to the region. This year, it would like to send even more!

Right now, if you book a trip to the Algarve, you could take advantage of its ‘Great For Groups’ promotion. For a limited time only, you could receive up to seven dozen TaylorMade TP5 golf balls and a free night stay, including golf, at a selected UK venue. If that’s not attractive enough, Your Golf Travel has given a further boost by introducing three fantastic packages (see panel on right) to give you the chance to play some of the best courses in the Algarve – and at a fantastic price. Quinta do Lago features three stunning layouts.

The South, designed in 1974 and home to the Portuguese Open on eight occasions, overlooks the Ria Formosa Natural Park and, for many, it’s the jewel in the crown, but all three boast super qualities.

The North was redesigned in 2014 by Beau Welling and Paul McGinley, whose first-class academy is also located on site, as is the TaylorMade Performance Centre. Meanwhile, Laranjal has matured wonderfully since opening in 2009, its lakes, sprawling bunkers and umbrella pines combining to create a wonderful collection of holes.

The newly opened Magnolia Hotel provides easy access to everything the luxurious Quinta do Lago estate has to offer, which includes The Campus, a state-of-the-art multi-sports complex, as well as a number of excellent restaurants. Bovino steakhouse is a favourite for many, with its cocktails attracting more than just red meat lovers.

Close by, San Lorenzo makes a strong case for the region’s number one course. It won’t be long before you find yourself staring out across the beach towards the Atlantic with a series of stunning holes that take full advantage of its undulating terrain. Such quality is matched at the Dona Filipa Hotel, a five-star beachfront hotel of the very highest standard.

When it comes to tournament golf, the European Tour is spoilt for choice in this part of the world. Morgado Golf & Country Club, situated between Portimão and the Monchique mountains, is one of the newer additions to the region, having opened for play in 2003. It’s here where England’s Matt Wallace burst onto the scene with his first European Tour victory at the Portuguese Open in 2017.

Meanwhile, Dom Pedro Golf Collection features five more favourites, including one of the finest layouts in continental Europe – The Old Course.

There’s a sense of history here quite unlike anywhere else in the region, while Victoria, designed by Arnold Palmer, is also highly regarded and will host the Portugal Masters this year. Laguna, as the name would suggest, has no shortage of water, while Pinhal, the second course to be built in popular tourist resort of Vilamoura, is well protected with Atlantic pines lining the fairways.

Millennium completes this fine quintet and presents an enjoyable test.

The options keep on coming: Pestana Gramacho Residences, where you can opt for luxurious self-catering apartments or B&B in the hotel, brings another collection of fine courses into play. On site you have the delightful Vale da Pinta, up there with the best in the western Algarve with its rolling hills and tight fairways, and the Ron Fream-designed Gramacho.

If Your Golf Travel’s highly tempting ‘Unlimited Rounds’ forms part of your package, then Vila Sol (host of the Portuguese Open in 1992 and ‘93) should feature on your itinerary. Alto Golf & Country Club and Silves Golf are your final two options, the former set in landscaped gardens on the outskirts of Alvor and latter located at the foot of the Monchique mountain range.

Such landscapes offer a wealth of diversity for off-course adventure. Hiking is very popular in the Algarve, but the water is hard to resist, too. Go on a ‘seafari’, head out deep-sea fishing or get your adrenaline pumping with something new – rock climbing perhaps. You’ll soon discover the Algarve offers far more than just world-class golf – and it won’t be long before you’re planning your next trip.

Morgado Golf & Country Club

Three nights, semi all inclusive.

Two rounds of golf From £259

Group size of 4

Free UK trip

Free TaylorMade golf balls

The Magnolia Hotel

Three nights, bed & breakfast.

2 rounds of golf From £349.

Group size of 4

Free UK trip

Free TaylorMade golf balls

Free drink after each round of golf

Pestana Gramacho Residences

Three nights, self catering.

Unlimited rounds of golf From £145.

Group size of 4

Free UK trip

Free TaylorMade golf balls

€25 resort credit per room

Your Golf Travel is the world’s largest golf travel business, offering golf breaks to over 3,000 destinations in 22 countries worldwide. It delivers award-winning customer service, ABTA and ATOL protection and the company boasts a 9.3 ‘Excellent’ Trust Pilot Rating

