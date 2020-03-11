A wide variety of golf courses are on display along England's Golf Coast

Southport Golf Destination Guide

Southport is one of the areas in the United Kingdom filled to the brim with brilliant golf courses.

On the Lancashire coast, it is often called ‘England’s Golf Coast’ and when you consider the Open venue, several championship courses, and excellent value layouts on offer it is easy to see why.

Excellent Golf

10-time Open Championship host course Royal Birkdale sits at the top of the tree in the area thanks to its pedigree, history and stunning design.

This wonderful links winds this way and that and the holes play along valleys with several green complexes nestling amphitheatre-like at the foot of tall dunes.

Right next door to Birkdale sits Hillside Golf Club, host of the 2019 British Masters.

It ranked 30th in our Top 100 thanks to the thrill-a-minute ride through some of the finest holes you’ll play.

One of the oldest clubs in the country, West Lancashire, sis also in close proximity, as is Southport and Ainsdale, which lies across the railway line from Hillside and Birkdale.

The original course at Formby is also in the area.

Founded in 1884 and redesigned by Willie Park at the start of the 20th century, it has glorious pines framing fairways and greens that make it one of the most attractive courses in the North West.

To go along with these Championship layouts there are others in the area to provide some variety too, such as the golf clubs at Fairhaven and Hurlston, as well as Hesketh and Mossock Hall.

Given all of this variety and the quality on offer in terms of golf course and accommodation, Southport is an ideal location for your next golfing trip.

