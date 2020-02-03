Travel with Golfbreaks to one of golf’s great events and witness the sport at the highest level

The Golf Events To Not Miss Out On In 2020

It is as true in golf as it is in football, cricket and rugby – you will never quite understand the atmosphere or excitement of the sport at its highest level until you experience it live.

There are plenty of reasons for this, ranging from being a part of the crowd to seeing how golf’s superstars play the game at an entirely different level. And although television coverage of golf’s great championships is comprehensive, it can never match the thrill and atmosphere of actually being there.

This is Ryder Cup year, one of the most eagerly anticipated events in golf and one that generates more electricity in the galleries than any other.

This September it is at Whistling Straits on Lake Michigan, a spectacular course that must be seen to be believed.

Make sure to stay in downtown Milwaukee, brewing capital of the USA, and head to one of the lively Fan Rallies for the ultimate Ryder Cup experience!

Attending the Ryder Cup is on most golfers’ bucket lists and would be a dream come true for most.

As one of the tournament’s authorised providers, Golfbreaks can make this happen.

It’s always exciting to see famous names in the flesh, and while you can spend a few enjoyable hours following them round the course, you may well bump into one or two off the course or in the vicinity where they are based.

This is especially true at The Open, where the host town becomes a golfing mecca for the week. In July it is the turn of Royal St George’s in Kent, and with tickets in short supply, Golfbreaks can still help.

Next year, it is the 150th Open and to celebrate it is returning to St Andrews, the delightful town in Fife that is a dream destination for its vast array of top-quality golf.

Packages for this are already available, with or without additional golf, and are likely to go very quickly for this momentous return to the Home of Golf.

Whether you are a scratch golfer or complete beginner, there is something magical about standing close to a Rory, a Justin or a Charley as they play a shot.

The sound of the ball off the clubface, the penetration of its flight, the shape of the shot; they are all so impressive and so very different from how we play the game.

All of the great championships, and especially some of the less well-known tournaments, allow you to get extremely close to the action.

Simply watching these great players can be a lesson in itself, and regardless of whether we actually learn something from their technique, we will all be inspired to play more.

In general, amateur footballers don’t get to play at Wembley, club cricketers at Lord’s or casual tennis players at Wimbledon.

One of golf’s great privileges is that pretty much anyone can tee it up in the same arena as the best in the world.

What better, then, than to attend the climax of the Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and then play the Earth course immediately after the event?

Watching one of golf’s flagship events and then having the chance to walk and play in the steps of giants is an incredible experience that simply doesn’t happen in other sports.

Various packages are available to watch the climax to the European Tour’s season and then play the very same course, as well as others, on the golfing holiday of a lifetime.

In addition, blessed with unbelievable weather, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are packed with exceptional golf courses that are a treat to visit at any time of the year.

To rub shoulders with golfing greats, to witness the sport at the highest level as it is played on our greatest courses and to enjoy the thrill of a closely fought contest, there can be no better experience than to attend one of the many great events that fill the golfing calendar in Europe and beyond.

Just two events coming up this summer are the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in July and the British Masters at Close House the following month.

Further ahead, there is the ultimate trip to Augusta for The Masters, as well as the 2021 Solheim Cup in Ohio.

With years of experience and expertise, as well as strong relationships with the sport’s governing bodies and on-site support at golf’s biggest events, the team at Golfbreaks is ideally placed to make your dreams a reality.

For more information on all of the great tournaments and destinations featured here, and others, contact Golfbreaks, the golf travel experts.

Visit golfbreaks.com or call 01753 720321