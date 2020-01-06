The United Arab Emirates has become a major golfing hub of late and it is not hard to see why.

UAE Golf Destination Guide

The UAE is home to a fantastic and ever-growing collection of remarkably varied, top-quality courses. From Dubai, to Abu Dhabi the country offers a unique experience both on and off the course.

Here, you can follow in the footsteps of your golfing heroes by playing at Emirates GC, home of the Dubai Desert Classic, Jumeirah Golf Estates, which hosts the DP World Tour Championship, or a few miles down the coast at Abu Dhabi GC, where the year kicks off in style with the HSBC Championship.

Book a golf trip to UAE with Golfbreaks.com

Each of these courses offers a spectacle of exciting and superbly manicured golf, and the supporting cast includes some equally strong designs such as Dubai Creek, Saadiyat Beach and Yas Links. Low-season flights offer particularly good value, and it’s not just the golf that draws families and golfing groups to this amazing country. Along with guaranteed sun, the hotels, water sports, restaurants and shopping facilities are among the best in the world.

Dubai

Much like everything in the region, golf in Dubai has shot to prominence thanks to the quality of golf there. Just some of the top-notch courses on offer include Dubai Creek, the Emirates Course (Majlis), the Els Club and the stunning Jumeirah Golf Estates with its Earth and Fire courses.

Abu Dhabi

Like Dubai, golf in Abu Dhabi has also been on the rise with the incredible Yas Links, Saadiyat Beach and Abu Dhabi Golf Club (home of the HSBC Championship) taking centre stage.

Ajman

Perhaps not as well known as the regions of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in terms of golfing pedigree, Ajman can still deliver largely thanks to the presence of The Troon Golf managed Al Zorah Golf Club. An excellent golf course, this is also supplemented with the nearby five-star Ajman Saray Hotel which overlooks the Arabian Gulf.

Ras Al Khaimah

The main golf course to talk about in this region is Al Hamra Golf Club which sits just a stones throw away from the lavish Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Hotel as you can see above.