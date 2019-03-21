Jeremy Ellwood visits the 36-hole resort in south Lincolnshire

Belton Woods Stay And Play Review

Lakes course: par 72, 6,857 yards; Woods course: par 73, 6,681 yards

Greenfee: £45 per round

The courses at Belton Woods complement each other very well, with the Woods skirting around the outside of the Lakes in two separate loops of nine.

There’s water aplenty on the latter, with the first lake appearing short left of the pretty par-3 2nd.

It certainly makes you think at times, particularly just short of the 6th and 8th greens, and then on the strong par-5 finale, especially if you’re going for it in two.

There are more changes in elevation on the Woods layout, which plays alongside the resort’s lodges early on, before climbing to the highest ground for a loop of three excellent holes from the 4th.

Three pars 5s over the closing stretch bring hope of a late rally.

Also play… Stoke Rochford (stokerochfordgolfclub.co.uk) is a parkland course 12 miles south on the A1 where a river comes into play on four holes.

Accommodation

This QHotels resort has a choice of rooms from classic and executive to VIQ, where an upgrade will get you a host of extras.

It also offers a number of lodges mostly set alongside the 2nd and 3rd holes of the Woods course.

The extensively refurbished health club and spa offers plenty over and above a fitness studio, pool, gym and treatment rooms, with tennis, squash and even croquet and archery also available on site.

You can eat in Stantons Brasserie, which offers a splendid carvery and rotisserie dinner menu, or more informally in the Claret Jug, which doubles up as the clubhouse.

The outside terrace is a bustling place in the summer, and just perfect for enjoying a post-round drink while watching others try to stay out of the water.

Where else… The imposing, elevated Belvoir Castle (belvoircastle.com), complete with Capability Brown grounds, lies just ten miles away.

Best Deal

A one-night, dinner, bed-and-breakfast break with 36 holes of golf costs £99pp until the end of March (excluding Saturday nights).

From April it’s £109 for the same break.

Where

Belton Woods is just off the A1 near Grantham.

Turn off at Gonerby Moor Services on to the B1174 and follow the Belton signs.

Checklist

Buggy hire: £35

Power trolley hire: £10

Trolley hire: £5

Club hire: £25

Driving range: Yes

Putting green: Yes

Short-game area: Yes

Pro shop: Yes

Changing rooms: Yes

Sky TV: Yes, in the bars

Wi-Fi: Yes

Price of a pint: From £4 to £5