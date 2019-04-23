Telford Hotel and Golf Resort Stay And Play Review

Jeremy Ellwood heads to Iron Bridge country in Shropshire to visit QHotels' Telford Hotel and Golf Resort

Telford Hotel and Golf Resort



On Course

par 72, 6,741 yards

The course at Telford, where a young Woosie recorded his first pro win, delivered way more than I was expecting, and I thoroughly enjoyed my solo knock here as the sun gradually set. The back nine in particular is blessed with plenty of character, and the greens were putting very well.

The opening two holes are quite tight, and you remain in among the trees heading out, but with no real rough to speak of under them you can always chip back out. The 8th is a sharp dogleg right, where the approach is over a pond and possibly a mature tree too unless you position your drive perfectly.

Coming home, I liked the self-enclosed par-3 11th that plays up to a green backed by pines, and the risk-reward short par-4 15th. You can probably kiss your ball goodbye here if you go for the slider and hold on to it.

Off course

Golf Monthly Instruction

The hotel blends the old with the new, with my corner room in the older part enjoying a double aspect over the golf course on one side and across to the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Ironbridge Gorge the other.

There are 114 rooms in total ranging from Classic to Superior King, Deluxe and Family, and if all were like mine, you’re guaranteed a very comfortable stay indeed.

The 1779 Restaurant, named in honour of the year the famous first iron bridge across the River Severn opened, offers a sumptuous selection and I can heartily recommend the rosemary toad in the hole. The Gorge Bar and Lounge provides a more informal option with cracking views out towards the gorge.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The resort’s Spa and Health Club boasts seven treatment rooms and a 24-hour gym, plus a good-sized swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

Best Deal

A two-night DB&B break in May, June, July or September 2019 with 36 holes of golf costs £155pp, based on two sharing.

W: qhotels.co.uk