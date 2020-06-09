Situated right in the centre of England’s golf coast, Formby is perfectly located for other top courses as well as a destination in its own right. Rob Smith explains...

Formby Golf Club Stay and Play Review

Par 72, 6,489 yards

Formby is a historic club with a wonderful course that sits proudly in 41st place in the Golf Monthly Top 100. Coastal erosion over many years has led to changes, and a few more are being carefully planned already by the forward-thinking members to safeguard the future and quality of this beautiful and varied links.

The course is kept in tip-top order and runs in an anti-clockwise direction around the lovely and very enjoyable Formby Ladies course, itself also very much recommended. Guests are rightly encouraged to play both during their stay.

The first three holes hug the railway line before you change direction and head into the dunes. The holes are then very distinctive with a superb par 4 at 7 and an excellent, meandering par 5 at 8.

The 10th is a fine short hole and the 11th plays up to a green that is surrounded by dunes.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Strong holes take you all the way home – particularly two very tough par 4s at 14 and 15.

There is some light relief at the short 16th, before a par 5 and another very strong par 4 lead you home to sanctuary.

Formby Ladies has its own course, but despite its modest 5,356 yardage, it is still a genuine test with heather a regular hazard. It is also enormous fun and has some terrific holes including two cracking par 3s, the 5th and 12th.

The Dormy House sleeps up to 10 in 4 twin and two single rooms, and is right in the heart of the very impressive clubhouse. Guests are also able to enjoy a frame or two in the 1st-floor snooker room.

Breakfast is included in the spacious Dining Room which offers terrific views out over the course, and Formby Golf Club is an ideal base for a journey round a treasure chest of top-class golf.