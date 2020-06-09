Rob Smith discovers a luxurious golfing base situated in the heart of Fife

Hawkswood Country Estate Stay and Play Review

It’s not often that we feature a destination in a Golf Monthly Stay & Play Review that doesn’t have its own course – but then it’s not often that we encounter such a perfect golfing destination whose location and facilities more than compensate for this.

The Hawkswood Country Estate is simply perfect in terms of location, practice facilities, accommodation and service. Just a few minutes’ drive from the Home of Golf, it is ideally secluded away, midway between St Andrews and Kingsbarns to the east, and Fife’s southern stars such as Dumbarnie Links, Elie and Lundin.

There is a variety of beautifully appointed 5-star accommodation, as well as an excellent 4-room B&B where the catering and welcome is superb. Spacious Bowhill B&B is just as tastefully appointed, and the breakfasts and friendly and personal service are all that any golfer could wish for.

There is also an onsite full-length driving range – right outside your room – ideal for warming up before a game or conducting an after-golf post-mortem!

Two beautiful properties, Hawkswood House and The Roundel, each sleep up to 10.

Each also has its own short game area with full-size putting green and practice bunkers, ideal for practice or friendly competition.

Catering and services can be adjusted for each property to suit individual tastes and budgets, making Hawkswood Country Estate the ideal home for small groups visiting St Andrews and Fife, an area simply packed with wonderful golf including many courses in the Golf Monthly Top 100 and Next 100.