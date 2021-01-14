Jeremy Ellwood heads to the south-eastern outskirts of Leeds to sample the grand Georgian hotel and golf courses at Oulton Hall

Oulton Hall Stay And Play Review



On course

Calverley: par 71, 6,482 yards

Hall: par 36, 3,600 yards

Oulton Hall is a four-star hotel with 27 holes of golf situated on the south-eastern outskirts of Leeds in Yorkshire, making it the perfect venue for a stay and play visit.

The 27 holes at Oulton Hall are arranged as the 18-hole Calverley course and the nine-hole Hall course. On the latter you get up close to the grand Georgian mansion by the green on the par-5 3rd.

The 6th hole on the Hall course is a mid-length par 4 down the hill. But get out of position and you may have to think about laying up short of the pond fronting the green.

The 8th is probably the toughest hole on this nine – a real toughie at 445 yards. You need to be a decent way up the left-hand side to open up a view of the green.

The back nine on the Calverley course has two extremely demanding par 3s early on in its 11th and 14th holes. The latter stretches to 230 yards between the trees off the tips.

Next you’ll encounter the unique short par-4 15th, which doglegs late as it drops down to a sunken green. It could perhaps be a risk-reward hole for some. But for most, the risk will be far too great unless the pinpoint raking hook comes naturally to you!

A strong trio of par 4s then closes out your round.

Off course

This grand mansion at Oulton Hall cleverly combines the elegance of a bygone era with the relaxed atmosphere that many modern travellers prefer.

There are 152 tastefully furnished first-floor bedrooms, which again vary in character between the more classic styling of the rooms in the Hall itself and a more contemporary decor and feel in the modern wing.

There are lovely grounds to wander through, and good health and spa facilities for when the golfing day is over, including an excellent pool.

You can dine in the elegant Calverley Grill or the more informal Claret Jug restaurant in the golf clubhouse. There’s even a Champagne Bar serving 50 varieties of the fizzy favourite!