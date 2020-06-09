Rob Smith thoroughly enjoys a visit to one of the most attractive golfing venues in the south-west

St Mellion International Resort Stay and Play Review

Nicklaus – Par 72, 6,612 yards

Kernow – Par 70, 5,297 yards

The Jack Nicklaus course at St. Mellion offers that perfect combination of the old and the new; a top-flight championship course with all mod-cons running through picturesque, historic parkland.

It is currently a Golf Monthly Next 100 course and was the first in Europe designed by the golfing legend. It is also a very challenging examination that was home to the B&H International in the early 90s, producing winners such as Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer.

The Cornish countryside makes for a particularly scenic setting, and there are plenty of memorable holes with water a regular feature – both very attractive and at times very intimidating.

The course has its very own Amen Corner that starts the back nine. At its heart is the par-3 11 th which is played from an elevated tee, down over a pond

The next hole is a real monster – a genuine 3-shotter played to a green fronted by a stream that accompanies you all the way up the right.

There is a variety of accommodation on the 450-acre estate, both in the 4-star hotel and the lodges in the grounds. Dining options include the 2-AA Rosette An Boesti restaurant, there is a spa, tennis, a gym and fitness centre, and no fewer than three swimming pools.

The remodelled Kernow Course offers a more forgiving, golf ball-friendly but still very attractive and enjoyable alternative. St Mellion is a first-class golfing destination which more than rewards the journey and has something for everyone.