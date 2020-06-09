St Mellion International Resort Stay and Play Review

Rob Smith

Rob Smith thoroughly enjoys a visit to one of the most attractive golfing venues in the south-west

Nicklaus – Par 72, 6,612 yards

Kernow – Par 70, 5,297 yards

The Jack Nicklaus course at St. Mellion offers that perfect combination of the old and the new; a top-flight championship course with all mod-cons running through picturesque, historic parkland.

The par-3 4th offers a narrow target with plenty of trouble left

It is currently a Golf Monthly Next 100 course and was the first in Europe designed by the golfing legend. It is also a very challenging examination that was home to the B&H International in the early 90s, producing winners such as Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer.

The picturesque par-4 5th

The Cornish countryside makes for a particularly scenic setting, and there are plenty of memorable holes with water a regular feature – both very attractive and at times very intimidating.

The 11th is another very attractive but dangerous short hole

The course has its very own Amen Corner that starts the back nine. At its heart is the par-3 11 th which is played from an elevated tee, down over a pond

The long par-5 12th plays through a valley to a well-protected green

The next hole is a real monster – a genuine 3-shotter played to a green fronted by a stream that accompanies you all the way up the right.

The final par 3 on the course is the 14th

There is a variety of accommodation on the 450-acre estate, both in the 4-star hotel and the lodges in the grounds. Dining options include the 2-AA Rosette An Boesti restaurant, there is a spa, tennis, a gym and fitness centre, and no fewer than three swimming pools.

The closing hole on the Nicklaus Course at St Mellion

The remodelled Kernow Course offers a more forgiving, golf ball-friendly but still very attractive and enjoyable alternative. St Mellion is a first-class golfing destination which more than rewards the journey and has something for everyone.