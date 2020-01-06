Golf in the USA offers incredible variety and quality.

USA Golf Destination Guide

Arguably the greatest golfing destination, in terms of variety and strength in depth is the USA. From tour venues to hidden gems, the USA offers everything a golfer could ask for.

California

In California, Pebble Beach is one of the most iconic courses in the game. And while many of the nation’s most famous courses are private, this and the host of the 2021 US Open, Torrey Pines near San Diego, are open to all. Up in the hills, Palm Springs is a lively city that is home to a terrific selection of courses, including no fewer than six at PGA West.

Florida

To the south, Florida is the ‘sunshine state’ and is packed with golf of every size, shape and description, with something to suit all tastes and budgets. Plenty of courses host PGA Tour events, such as Bay Hill (the Arnold Palmer Invitational), Innisbrook (the Valspar Championship) and, most famously of all, TPC Sawgrass, home of the Players Championship. The PGA National Resort at Palm Beach hosts the Honda Classic and has five top-notch courses to choose from.

Some other outstanding resorts include Trump National Doral and Reunion Resort.

North Carolina

The state of North Carolina has over 400 courses but you would be hard pressed to beat Pinehurst’s Resort with the iconic No.2 course and a further seven other layouts, each of which provide a variable and testing game. Couple this with some quality accommodation, and a trip to North Carolina is one that will deliver in every way.

South Carolina

Talking of variety, further up the eastern seaboard in South Carolina is Myrtle Beach, home to a staggering 80 courses. Hilton Head Island has a full holiday’s worth of golf, including Harbour Town, while the Ocean course, host of the dramatic 1991 Ryder Cup, is one of five on Kiawah Island.