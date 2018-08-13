Brooks Koepka and Jenna Sims have

Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend?

Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend Jena Sims is beginning to become well known to the golfing public with all of the achievements her boyfriend is racking up.

Koepka has now won three major titles and accumulated earnings of $20m on the PGA Tour alone already.

His girlfriend, Jena Sims, is an actress and model and has featured in a number of films and TV shows.

She starred in the film ‘Attack of the 50 foot Cheerleader’ and has appeared in shows like Entourage, Dexter and One Tree Hill.

The American, from Georgia, also owns an NFP named ‘Pageant of Hope’ which puts on beauty pageants for cancer sufferers.

Sims took part in Miss Teen USA back in 2007 and won Miss Georgia Teen USA.

The 29-year-old has 112k followers on her Instagram.

She has received awards for her charity work including one from a caring institute in Washington DC for her work with children with cancer.

Sims appeared to be fairly star struck when 14-time major winner Tiger Woods hugged her after Koepka’s USPGA Championship win.

Golf Monthly Instruction

She attended the Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee where she studied International Business.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2916225/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm