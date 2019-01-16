It was always going to happen... Tiger Woods will play the Farmers Insurance Open for the 17th time. By Lewis Blain.

Tiger Woods Confirms First Start Of 2019

Tiger Woods has confirmed that he will play the Farmers Insurance Open next week.

This will be the first outing for the 14-time major winning this year after ending 2018 with victory at the Tour Championship, his first win since 2013.

Woods is expected to play a condensed schedule this season after making his long-awaited and stunning comeback from spine fusion surgery. He is set to feature in all four Majors at the very least.

The 43-year-old tied for 23rd at Torrey Pines last season, his first event of the comeback, scoring 72-71-70-72 for a three-under-par.

Torrey Pines is a course that he has dominated over the duration of his career.

It will be his 17th start in the event, having recorded seven wins, nine top-3s and 12 top-10s with only two cuts missed (one a MDF).

He has also won a major there too – he defeated Rocco Mediate on the first sudden death hole to claim the 2008 US Open after 18-holes wasn’t enough to separate the two.

It was also revealed post-tournament that Woods had won while playing on a broken leg and a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Rory McIlroy is in the field for the first time in his career as he ramps up his playing time on the PGA Tour.

Others in the field include defending champion Jason Day, world number one Justin Rose, 2017 winner Jon Rahm and four-time PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele.