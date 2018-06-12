In this piece we take a look at the few Europeans who have won the US Open.
European Winners Of The US Open
Pre-WW1
Golfers from England and Scotland dominated the first few US Open tournaments with Horace Rawlins of England winning the first tournament in 1895. A year later at Shinnecock Hills, host of the 2018 tournament, James Foulis was victorious.
Then, over the next few years, Joe Lloyd, Fred Herd, Willie Smith, Harry Vardon, Willie Anderson, Laurie Auchterlonie, Alex Smith, Alec Ross, Fred McLeod, and finally George Sargent could call themselves US Open champions and all came from across the pond.
In fact Europeans had such a dominant grasp of the US Open, an American would not win the tournament until 1911 when John McDermott collected the trophy.
A brief era of American dominance ensued led by Walter Hagen, but the Europeans came back again to win in 1920, 1921, 1924 and 1925. (Ted Ray, Jim Barnes, Cyril Walker and Willie Macfarlane were said winners).
However, the next European winner would not come for another 45 years with Tony Jacklin.
Post-WW1
1970 – Tony Jacklin, Hazeltine National Golf Club – Winning score: -7
Jacklin led the tournament wire to wire and at no point did he look threatened at Hazeltine winning by an eventual seven shots. He shot three rounds of 70 in a row to close out the win.
2010 – Graeme McDowell, Pebble Beach Golf Links – Winning score: E
It took another 40 years for the next European victory and took a capitulation by Dustin Johnson on the final day for it to be possible. Johnson shot an 11 over par 82 and Graeme McDowell was the beneficiary who shot a final round 74 to win by one over Gregory Havret.
2011 – Rory McIlroy, Congressional Country Club – Winning score: -16
Just a couple of months after a Masters blowout on the back nine of the final round, McIlroy blew away the field at Congressional winning by a total of eight shots. A 65, 66, 68 and a 69 were his weeks work and that elusive first Major had been captured.
2013 – Justin Rose, Merion Golf Club – Winning score: +1
Justin Rose also picked up his first Major at the US Open. On an incredibly tough Merion golf course, Rose showed remarkable consistency over the four days shooting 71, 69, 71, and 70 to post a score of +1. He won by two shots.
2014 – Martin Kaymer, Pinehurst Resort – Winning score: -9
For the majority of the field in 2014, Pinehurst was proving to be a tough test just to shoot level par. But for German Martin Kaymer, the tournament was his to lose after two rounds of 65 put him six shots clear going into the weekend. He would then shoot +1 over the weekend to win by eight shots.
Will there be a European winner in 2018?
