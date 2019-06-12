With the 2019 field finalised and ready to go, we take a look at how the qualification process works

How To Qualify For The US Open

When the stars gather at Pebble Beach for the 2019 US Open some will have had a significantly longer road to get there than others.

The big names will have mostly been granted exemptions (the criteria can be seen below) but the rest of the field will be made up of players who fought through the stringent qualification process.

Any professional golfer is eligible to enter the qualification process and also any amateur with a USGA men’s handicap index of 1.4 or better can also enter.

As a result 8,602 players signed up to compete in local qualification events hosted around the United States with 500 of those going through into the Sectional stage.

Next up is Sectional qualifying and there were 927 players in this stage looking to get to Pebble Beach. The USGA website explains this stage works like this;

Played over 36 holes in one day, sectional qualifying is a test of skill and endurance. At each of the 12 sites – one in Japan, one in England, one in Canada and nine in the U.S. – the number of qualifying spots is determined by the size and the strength of the field.

All in all, 78 players qualified for the US Open from sectional qualifying and 77 players already had exemptions due to the criteria below. Ernie Els is the sole player to receive a special exemption.

The total field for the 2019 US Open is 156 players.

Full exemptions are given to golfers who meet any of the criteria below:

1) Winner of the U.S. Open in the last 10 years

2) Winners of 2018 U.S. Amateur, U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur and Runner-up of the 2018 U.S. Amateur.

3) Winner of the 2018 Amateur Championship Conducted by the R&A.

4) Winner of the Mark McCormack medal

5) Winners of the Masters tournament the last five tournaments

6) Winner of the Open Championship the last five tournaments

7) Winner of the PGA Championship from 2014-2019

8) Winner of the Players Championship the last three years

9) Winners of multiple full-point PGA Tour events from the 2018 U.S. Open to the 2019 U.S. Open