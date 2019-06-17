We take a look how social media reacted to the American's first Major championship victory.

How Social Media Reacted To Gary Woodland’s US Open Win

Gary Woodland shot a final round 69 and held off the likes of Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and several other big names to collect his first Major championship victory. Previously Woodland had been renowned for getting into 54-hole leads and not closing the victory out – he had failed to do so on seven previous occasions.

However, at Pebble Beach he proved unflappable as he birdied the par-5 14th and 18th to win by three strokes.

In this piece we have taken a look at how social media reacted to the momentous win.

President Donald Trump was quick to take to Twitter to congratulate Woodland;

American sports site Bleacher Report tweeted out a famous video of Woodland shooting a basketball with brilliant accuracy with the caption; “US Open champion Gary Woodland is a problem on the golf course and the hardwood”.

From the world of golf, several professionals tweeted out their congratulations to the 35-year-old. For example Justin Thomas, who happened to miss the cut, posted;

Fellow American Billy Horschel said;

Justin Rose, who battled Woodland all day in the final group acknowledged how good it was to see his friend Woodland win;

Another Englishman Luke Donald said;

Thomas Pieters congratulated Woodland in good humour as he said he would give him an invite to his Belgian Knockout tournament next year, but his appearance fee would be in waffles!

The Golden Bear Jack Nicklaus, who has had his fair share of good and bad luck at Pebble Beach, tweeted his congratulations;

The victory earned Woodland a cool $2,250,000 winners cheque and got him to his best ever world ranking of 12th as well.