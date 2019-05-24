Graeme McDowell wins The US Open, the first European to do so in 40 years, at Pebble Beach. By Lewis Stevens

Remembering The 2010 US Open At Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach Golf Links hosts the 2019 US Open for the first time since Graeme McDowell’s Major victory in 2010.

It was an unforgettable day for McDowell, scoring a final round 74 to hold on and win his first and only Major Championship.

Dustin Johnson started Sunday with a three stroke lead over McDowell at 6 under.

After an early triple bogey on the 2nd and losing his ball from the tee on the 3rd, Johnson had put the Northern Irishman in the driving seat.

Ending his round with an 11 over par 82, DJ found himself ending down in tied 8th on +6.

McDowell stayed calm, making his first birdie of the round on the par-3 5th.

In the mean time, Ernie Els had joined the lead with him after an excellent start to his round.

The South African was looking for his first Major since his 2002 Open victory at Muirfield.

Then came the long, 505 yard par 4-9th which was the start of Els’ downfall.

A bogey, followed by a double bogey at 10 and another bogey to follow put the Big Easy out of contention.

He eventually finished two shy of G-Mac.

A bogey at the difficult 17th for McDowell brought the chasing pack one closer going down the last.

On the green for three, with two putts to win the US Open, the Northern Irishman added his name to the history books with a closing par.

McDowell finished his final round with a 74 (+3) which saw him win by a single shot over Gregory Havret.

He ended level par for the tournament (E).

Following his win, McDowell said, “This is just a special course to win. Pebble Beach, it’s such a special venue.

“To join the list of names—Tom Kite, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus—I can’t believe I’m standing here as a Major champion.”

Three-time champion Tiger Woods ended the tournament in tied 4th (+3).

After a nightmare first 36 holes, he managed to fight back with a 5 under third round to find himself in 3rd going into the last day.

He ended at three over alongside Phil Mickelson, three back of McDowell.

Becoming the 110th US Open champion, the Northern Irishman’s victory at Pebble Beach had a huge effect on golf back home.

It sparked victories for countrymen Rory McIlroy at the 2011 US Open and Darren Clarke at the 2011 Open.

He joined Fred Daly as just the second player from Northern Ireland to win a Major golf championship.

