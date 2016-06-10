5 US Open Outsiders To Consider

2016 US Open betting could be tough, with the bookies offering very short odds on the likes of Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Speith (all around 7/1), so we take a look at some longshots who could come in on Sunday



Gambling can be tough, but there are plenty of statistics you can turn to that will steer you in the direction of potential outsiders when it comes to 2016 US Open betting.

From players who finished in the top 10 the last time the US Open was played at Oakmont in 2007 (like Justin Rose at 25/1), to in-form men with a pedigree for driving (like Dustin Johnson at 16/1).

Both those men are a little too shortly priced to make it into this 2016 US Open betting feature, however we’ve managed to find five contenders who are all priced at or outside 80/1 on oddschecker.com at the time of writing, and who could contend at Oakmont…

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80/1

The young Englishman proved his form with a recent win at the Nordea Masters in Sweden, and has the game to compete at Oakmont. Cheifly, that includes his combination of length and accuracy off the tee that will be so crucial on a golf course with brutal rough, and his confidence when putting on the expansive and sloping greens.

Lee Westwood 80/1

A slightly older Englisman finds himself going off on the same odds as Fitzpatrick, and perhaps 2016 could be Lee Westwood’s year. He arrives at the US Open after a very strong start to the season, with a T8 at the Nordea Masters, a T15 at the BMW PGA, a T10 at the Irish Open and a T2 at The Masters. Currently his driving accuracy stats are below 60% for the season, but if he picks that up and putts well the rest of his game is obviously on very fine form.

Brandt Snedeker 80/1

Since finishing T10 at The Masters, the American has had an indifferent run, missing three cuts and coming T25 at the Valero Texas Open and T17 at the Dean and Deluca Invitational, where three rounds in the 60s showed he was starting to refind his form. With few trees and lightning fast greens, Oakmont will play much like a links, and this could play right into Snedeker’s hands.

Shane Lowry 125/1

The likeable Irishman finished T9 at Chambers Bay during a gritty performance at last year’s US Open, and he’ll need to dig in just as much to get a result this time around. Renowned as having one of the finest short games on tour, Lowry could be the perfect candidate to fly in under the radar. Ranking 14th in strokes gained off the tee, he could also steal a march on the field around Oakmont’s tight layout, where there’s a premium on hitting your second shot from the fairway.

Jamie Donaldson 200/1

The Welshman has been playing nearly all his golf on the PGA Tour this year, with his highlights including a T19 at the Shell Houston Open and a T21 at The Masters. As we write this he’s currently joint round one leader at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, so could be peaking at the ideal moment. In the PGA Tour rankings he currently sits third in strokes gained putting, and if the greens at Oakmont are as brutal as early reports suggest, that could make a huge difference.