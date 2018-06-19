The double US Open champion is up to fourth in the world, is he here to stay?

Is Brooks Koepka Here To Stay?

Brooks Koepka powered home to win his second US Open in a row and is now up to a career-high fourth in the world.

The American is now higher ranked than the likes of Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.

Koepka finished off the tournament, just like last year, sublimely well.

His putting was excellent, and playing partner and world number one Dustin Johnson, who he is good friends with, simply couldn’t match him.

Should we now be mentioning him as one of the world’s truly elite players? Or was his US Open defence as good as it’s going to get?

Will he become world number one and suddenly begin to pick up major after major? Perhaps not, but he looks like a player who will be disappointed with single-win seasons for the foreseeable future.

It’s easy to forget that he has missed a large proportion of the season with a wrist injury and the US Open was just his fifth event back.

It was also just his third PGA Tour win, but he now has 10 wins worldwide. I think more wins will start to come thick and fast in the States.