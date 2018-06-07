Woods says his game is where it needs to be heading into the US Open, but could he actually win his 15th major at Shinnecock Hills?

Can Tiger Woods Win The US Open?

Tiger Woods even playing in this year’s US Open is a story in itself.

The 14-time major winner has come back to the PGA Tour this year after being on the brink of retirement when he pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic last year with back spasms.

Woods required a fourth back surgery and, crucially, this time it was a fusion. It was all or nothing, and it went well.

So far so good and Tiger has rolled back the years at times this year, like when he finished T2nd at the Valspar Championship and a stretch during the Players Championship where he was eight-under-par after 12 holes in his third round.

The fact that there is even a question of Woods winning at Shinnecock Hills is quite remarkable, but when you look back at his career, he is not a man to be doubted.

Woods initially surprised us all in 2018 with his power hitting – he has averaged over 304 yards off the tee this season and is 12th in the clubhead speed statistics with an average of 121mph.

If distance wasn’t going to be a problem for him post-back surgery, what would?

Well, he has never been the best driver and he has struggled off the tee this year. But he always did.

His SG: Off the tee stats rank him 120th on the PGA Tour for 2018 yet he is 5th in SG: Tee to green, emphasising his remarkable ability to find greens and score despite wayward drives.