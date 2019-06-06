The US Open is approaching which means Father's Day is on its way...

Father’s Day Golf Gift Guide 2019

Does your dad love golf? You’re in the right place!

The US Open is almost upon us which means Father’s Day is almost here too.

Does your dad enjoy his golf? Below, we have picked out a bunch of products that would make great gifts this year for a golf-mad dad.

Under £50

Callaway Golf Chrome Soft X Triple Track balls – £39.99

The golf ball used by Phil Mickelson, this is a cool gift for your dad who can experiment with the Triple Track alignment technology on a premium ball.

Adidas Go-To Zip Jacket – £44.99

The Go-To Jacket features in our Editor’s Choice awards and is currently on sale with American Golf in two colours – grey and navy.

It usually retails for £64.99.

It’s fleece-lined, water-resistant and comes with two handy pockets.

SKLZ Pocket Putting Training Aid – £12.99

Does your dad need to improve his putting? To be fair, nearly all golfers across the world do need to!

This cool training aid will allow your dad to practise his putting in the house and pretty much everywhere, a great little gadget for just £12.99.

3 Wheel Push Trolley – £47.74

This may not be the newest model on the market but for less than £50 it is a bargain.

Comes with 3 wheels for easy pushing and also has a foot brake so can be used on hilly courses.

Calvin Klein 1/4 Zip Harlem Pullover – £24.99-£26.95

Comes with a modern, slimline look and at a very good price with its usual RRP of £34.99.

Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription – £41.99 for 12 months/13 issues

Get the world’s oldest golf magazine delivered to your Dad’s door every 4 week!

BUY NOW: Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription

Now TV Sky Sports Pass – Various prices

With the Open, FedEx Cup Playoffs, Solheim Cup, BMW PGA Championship and lots more still coming up this year, a Now TV Sky Sports pass will give your Dad the gift of golf, and other sports too.

There are many different passes available, like a 9 month one for F1 (which gives access to all Sports channels) or regular ones

BUY NOW: NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Pebble Beach 18th Hole Canvas (76cmx50cm) – £28.99

Father’s Day takes place on US Open Sunday and this year’s tournament is at the famous Pebble Beach, so why not buy your dad this canvas of the stunning 18th hole?

Under £100

TaylorMade Pro Cart 6.0 Bag for £88.69

This TaylorMade cart bag will fit perfectly on a trolley and has a lot of money off currently on Amazon, with its usual RRP of £139.

Odyssey White Hot Pro 2.0 #7 Putter – £89

This popular shape is available for less than £90, available in 33 inches of length from American Golf.

Bushnell Phantom GPS – £99

The small Phantom GPS from Bushnell gives quick and easy yardages to the front, centre and back of greens as well as hazards like bunkers and penalty areas.

It comes at a very affordable price and can be clipped on to your golf bag or belt.

It’s also very simple to use.

Puma Tech 1/4 Zip Jacket – £74.99

Featuring a stylish look, warmCELL technology and the useful addition of the chest pocket, this would be a great gift for Father’s Day.

Ping Moonlight Pencil Bag – £59.99

This Ping pencil bag is down from £72 and will give your dad the pleasure of lightweight, easy carrying on the course.

Pencil bags don’t have the most storage but are perfect for the summer when you don’t fancy lugging a big, heavy bag around.

PGA Tour Pro Size Practice Net – £58.99

If your dad has the room in his garden, this practice net will be very well received.

It’s big enough to hit every club in the bag and is a brilliant way to improve his golf game at home.

£100-£200

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges – £109 – BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Two Milled Grind wedges for £109 on American Golf, make your dad’s short game razor sharp with this brilliant offer!

Available in silver and black.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge BOGOF for £109 from American Golf

Ecco Golf Retro Street Shoes – £129.99

Available to wear both on and off the course, these Ecco street shoes are both stylish and comfortable.

Oakley 8 L Gauge Sunglasses – £140

These stylish glasses from Oakley will keep your dad looking cool throughout the sunny summer months.

As well as being stylish, they’re also sturdy and come packed with some great tech.

Sun Mountain Club Glider Travel Cover – £167.72

The Club Glider is arguably the best on the market when it comes to golf travel covers and at less than £170, this is about the best price you’ll find anywhere.

Perfect for the travelling golfer, it features in our Editor’s Choice Awards.

Adidas Tour360 XT-SL Shoe – £129.95

The XT-SL (SL stands for spikeless) is one of the best shoes on the market this year and is both comfortable and grippy.

£200+

Cobra King F9 Speedback Driver: £349

The Cobra King F9 Speedback driver is new for 2019 and has had some great reviews – check out ours here.

With drivers creeping up and surpassing the £500 mark, this is undoubtedly one of the best value models on the market.

It’s also currently in the bag of the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau.

Garmin Approach S40 GPS Watch – £239

As well as being a golf-specific watch, the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch also has cycling and running modes plus works as a smart watch.

TaylorMade Tour Bag: £349

Your dad will be the envy of his mates with this cool TaylorMade tour bag.

It is the 2018 version so had £100 off from its original price of £449.

A really premium product that looks great and is practical too with loads of space.

Motocaddy M5 Connect Electric Trolley With Extended Lithium Battery – £649.99

The ultra-premium M5 from Motocaddy is one of the best trolleys on the market and features in our Editor’s Choice Awards.

For more help on what to buy your dad for Father’s Day, check out our 2019 Editor’s Choice Awards and our Tech 50 Awards.