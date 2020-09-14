We explain how you can play the 2020 US Open course.

How To Play Winged Foot

The venue for the 2020 US Open is Winged Foot Golf Club in New York with the club’s West Course providing the battleground for the world’s best golfers.

This will be the 6th time the Club has hosted a US Open with Oakmont and Baltusrol the only clubs to have hosted more.

A.W. Tillinghast designed both the East and West courses at Winged Foot Golf Club, with the latter having the greater pedigree of the two.

The West is famed for its difficulty as shown by several Major Championships. The 2006, 1974 and 1959 US Opens for example all were won with over-par scores. Indeed the 1974 tournament has become known as the ‘Massacre at Winged Foot’ with the winning score being +7 which is a score that has not been eclipsed since.

The course is widely recognised as one of the finest tests of golf anywhere and one of the best courses in the country.

Some would argue it has become even better too as back in 2013, after the USGA announced the US Open would head back to the Club, Gil Hanse did some restoration work to the course in 2016 and 2017 to prepare for the 2020 Major.

So how exactly can you get on and play it?

We explain how below.

How To Play Winged Foot

Unfortunately Winged Foot is one of the most exclusive golf clubs around and getting on it is extremely difficult. One of the most common ways is to befriend a member which may mean you just have to get lucky.

Charity days are also a possibility as the club hosts many events throughout the year for charities.

However many of us will just have to deal with the fact that Winged Foot may be one course we may never get to play. Perhaps given its difficulty, this could be a blessing in disguise.

That being said if you do get lucky enough to get on, Winged Foot is a bucket list course that provides a bucket list experience too.

The members are often credited as being very sociable and the clubhouse is one of the best in the game with its old, untouched wood decor and clubhouse bar.

To get to Winged Foot is easy as you can get a train from New York City to the nearby station of Westchester. The club is also accessible from nearby highways too if you are driving.

In terms of playing the course all we can say is try and bring your A-game!

