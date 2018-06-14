Woods is staying on his luxury $20m yacht this week at the US Open, take a look inside...

Inside Tiger Woods’ Yacht

Tiger Woods plays in his first US Open in three years this week at Shinnecock Hills and is staying on his stunning $20m superyacht named Privacy.

The 14-time major winner’s decision to stay on his vessel looks a great one, as traffic is causing chaos on Long Island with journeys taking significantly longer to get to the course.

Woods bought his yacht in 2004 and stayed on it the night of his wedding to Elin Nordegren in the same year.

He reportedly bought it for Elin who gave it back during the couples’ divorce settlement in 2010 due to its $2m per-year upkeep.

He was looking to sell it for $25m in 2011 but failed to find a buyer.

The 6,500 square foot vessel features a 2,000 gallon water tank, five guestrooms, a jacuzzi, a gym, a lift, a sky-lounge bar, a walk-in refrigerator, a deck dining area and two built-in wall safes.

It has hosted A-list celebrities including the likes of Michael Jordan, Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey.

The Golf Channel managed to see inside Woods’ yacht and it is as incredible as you’d imagine.

Watch the video below…

WATCH: Inside Tiger Woods’ Yacht: