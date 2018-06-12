The five-time major winner could become the sixth man to win the career grand slam this week
Phil Mickelson Attemps To Complete The Career Grand Slam
Phil Mickelson is already going to go down as one of the greatest players of all time but he has the chance to do something special this week at the US Open.
Mickelson has a chance to cement his legacy at Shinnecock Hills and become just the sixth man to have won all four major championships.
The 47-year-old, who turns 48 on Saturday, could join Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen as winners of all four majors in the Masters era.
Mickelson has won three Green Jackets, a Claret Jug and a Wanamaker Trophy but has finished runner-up in his national Open six times, in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and most recently 2013.
Lefty was well in the hunt at the 2004 US Open the last time Shinnecock Hills played host, but a double bogey on the 71st hole was ultimately costly – he came up two short.
Mickelson is just one of three active players who can complete the slam – Rory needs the Masters and Jordan needs the USPGA.
Lefty was speaking in his pre-tournament press conference about his desire to complete the grand slam but interestingly hardly spoke about winning the tournament.
Instead, his focus is purely on getting through the first two rounds to be in position for a weekend charge.
US Open Golf Betting Tips – Final Round
Who will survive the toughest test of the…
US Open Tee Times 2018 Round 4 – Finau and Berger In Final Group
Tiger Woods plays with world numbers one and…
US Open TV Coverage 2018
Here we take a look at how and…
US Open Prize Money 2018
The US Open is the richest tournament in…
“I love the challenge. I mean, I really love the challenge, and I love that I have another opportunity to try and complete the career grand slam,” he said.
“My goal, though, is not to try to win on Thursday. My goal is to stay in it Thursday, stay in it Friday, and have an opportunity for the weekend.
“So I’m not really thinking about winning right now. I’m thinking about getting in it for the weekend. But certainly, the final leg for me of completing the grand slam is this event.”
The 43-time PGA Tour winner made no qualms about his desire to win the US Open, and just like Rory at Augusta, it is now the only major he is targeting.
“When I first came out, I just wanted to win any Major. Any Major would have been great. Any tournament, any Major. It wasn’t US Open specific or Masters. It was any Major,” he said.
“Now that I’ve won the other three Majors, it’s US Open specific. I would love to win this one to win all four. That’s certainly a goal and nothing I’m shying away from.”
Mickelson tees off in the career grand slam group with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth at 1.02pm on Thursday off the 10th tee. See all tee times here.
Do you think he will win this week?
For all the latest news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels