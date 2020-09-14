The five-time major winner could become the sixth man to win the career grand slam this week

Phil Mickelson Attempts To Complete The Career Grand Slam

Phil Mickelson is already going to go down as one of the greatest players of all time but he has the chance to do something special this week at the US Open.

Mickelson has a chance to cement his legacy at Winged Foot and become just the sixth man to have won all four major championships.

The 50-year-old could join Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen as winners of all four majors in the Masters era.

Mickelson has won three Green Jackets, a Claret Jug and a Wanamaker Trophy but has finished runner-up in his national Open six times, in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and most recently 2013.

Lefty was well in the hunt at the 2006 US Open the last time Winged Foot played host. Needing a par to win Mickelson chopped his way down the final hole and had a double-bogey to lose the tournament by one stroke to Geoff Ogilvy.

Mickelson is just one of three active players who can complete the slam – Rory McIlroy needs the Masters and Jordan Spieth needs the USPGA.

Whether he can do it or not remains to be seen and given how tough Winged Foot is going to play, Mickelson can definitely be termed as an outsider going into the event.

The rough is going to be up and the greens are some of the most challenging in the game so if Lefty is going to contend, then he has to find fairways and his short-game has to be on point too whether it be with wedges or the putter.

Do you think he will win this week?

