Shinnecock Hills in Long Island, New York is one of the oldest golf courses in the USA

Shinnecock Hills: All You Need To Know

Shinnecock Hills hosts its fifth US Open this year and is one of the USA’s most historic clubs.

Set on Long Island, New York and just a two hour drive from Manhattan, the par-70 layout is linksy with undulations, minimal trees and wind often in play.

This year it will measure 7,445 yards for the US Open.

Shinnecock was founded in 1891 and is the oldest incorporated golf club in the US and is one of the five founding clubs of the USGA.

It was also the first club to admit women members, allowing them from the club’s inception.

Originally it was a 12 hole course, but it was then expanded to 18 holes in 1895.

Its clubhouse was built in 1892 and remains largely the same today despite renovations down the years including overhauls in 2016. It is the oldest golf clubhouse in the country.

Golf Digest magazine ranks it 4th in their most recent USA Top 100 courses list.

It hosted the US Open in 1896, the second ever playing, 1986, 1995 and 2004.

Last time the US Open was held there, the condition of the course came under scrutiny for being too difficult, with the 7th green most famously being near-impossible to stop a ball on.

Retief Goosen won in 2004 by two strokes from Phil Mickelson. Goosen, controversially, hasn’t been invited back this year.