Shinnecock Hills in Long Island, New York is one of the oldest golf courses in the USA
Shinnecock Hills: All You Need To Know
Shinnecock Hills hosts its fifth US Open this year and is one of the USA’s most historic clubs.
Set on Long Island, New York and just a two hour drive from Manhattan, the par-70 layout is linksy with undulations, minimal trees and wind often in play.
This year it will measure 7,445 yards for the US Open.
Shinnecock was founded in 1891 and is the oldest incorporated golf club in the US and is one of the five founding clubs of the USGA.
It was also the first club to admit women members, allowing them from the club’s inception.
Originally it was a 12 hole course, but it was then expanded to 18 holes in 1895.
Its clubhouse was built in 1892 and remains largely the same today despite renovations down the years including overhauls in 2016. It is the oldest golf clubhouse in the country.
Golf Digest magazine ranks it 4th in their most recent USA Top 100 courses list.
It hosted the US Open in 1896, the second ever playing, 1986, 1995 and 2004.
Last time the US Open was held there, the condition of the course came under scrutiny for being too difficult, with the 7th green most famously being near-impossible to stop a ball on.
Retief Goosen won in 2004 by two strokes from Phil Mickelson. Goosen, controversially, hasn’t been invited back this year.
How to play Shinnecock Hills
The only way to get a game at Shinnecock Hills, strictly speaking, is to know a member.
It is a very private club.
Of course, members of staff as well as media and volunteers working at the US Open may get the chance to have a game too, although the easiest way to play is to be invited by a member.
Guests are forbidden from paying for items at the club so must sign the member’s name when purchasing items at the club.
No tips are allowed to members of staff except to the caddie master and locker room attendant.
