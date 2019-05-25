Here we take a look at the Europeans who could make a challenge at Pebble Beach.

US Open 2019 European Contenders

With the US Open coming up later this week, we look at the European players in contention.

Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy will hope to win back the trophy that gave them their first major, whilst Francesco Molinari is worth mentioning too.

Justin Rose

England’s Justin Rose, who is currently ranked third in the world, is deservedly one of the favourites heading to Pebble Beach.

He won his first and only major at the US Open back in 2013, and his current form would suggest that a second is not too far away.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy will always be a contender in a Major Championship, regardless of his form at the time.

That being said he has fantastic form at the moment in 2019. He secured a victory in The Players Championship and he also had nine top-10s in 10 tournaments this year.

Francesco Molinari

Given his accuracy and ability to go on long stretches of bogey-free golf, Molinari is most definitely one to watch going into Pebble. He won earlier this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational too so he has winning form in 2019.

Jon Rahm

Admittedly Spaniard Jon Rahm has missed the last two US Open cuts but given his talent and ability to go low, Rahm is capable of victory at the 2019 US Open.

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood has had experience in leading the US Open doing so back in 2017 and he will be looking to contend once again. It has been a while since his last win so the time has come for the Englishman to get back into the winners circle.

Henrik Stenson

The Ice Man has gone under the radar a bit this season and he has slightly dropped down the world golf rankings to boot.

But Sweden’s finest came tied 29th the last time the event went to Pebble Beach so it would not be surprising to see him up there on Sunday.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio hasn’t quite been the same since breaking his duck of not winning a major championship at the 2017 Masters.

He has been very hit and miss this year missing two cuts in the first two Majors of the year, but then he also had top-5 finishes at the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay and Wells Fargo Championship.

However, at a course that doesn’t take form into consideration, Sergio could surprise many come Sunday.

Paul Casey

Ranked just outside the world’s top 10, Paul Casey will be searching for his first major victory this week at Pebble Beach, having already secured nine top-10 finishes at major championships.

The US Open hasn’t been Casey’s best friend over the 15 times he’s played in the competition, only recording one top-10 finish and missing five cuts. He also recently withdrew from the tournament because of the flu, but we fully expect him to recover fully and contend in California.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton’s last win came at the 2017 Italian Open, which happened to be just after his win at the Alfred Dunhill. But given that win drought he has still consistently produced top-10 finishes, the most recent of which came at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

His US Open record is rather hit and miss too as he missed the cut in 2017 and came tied 6th at Shinnecock Hills last year.

Matt Wallace

In his last three tournaments he has had two top-three finishes and one of those came in the immensely difficult PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. He could be the next English Major winner if he keeps up that kind of golf.

Matt Fitzpatrick

A regular feature of the worlds top-50 golfers in the rankings, Fitzpatrick doesn’t have the best Major record as he only has one top-10 finish from 17 events. He also missed the cut at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.

That being said he is yet to miss a cut at the US Open and has competed at the highest level in some tournaments like the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he came second earlier this year.

Ian Poulter

Poulter has shown some brilliant form in 2019 as he had two tied-thirds and three other top-10 finishes, but can he do it in a Major?

