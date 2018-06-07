Fergus Bisset looks back on some memories from the US Opens contested through his teenage years in the mid to late 1990s.

US Open: 90s memories

When my father announced we were getting Sky TV early in 1995 I was about as excited as it’s possible for a teenager to be. Of course I didn’t display this outwardly, I just grunted and shrugged at the news. But inside I was dancing a wee jig. This ground-breaking acquisition meant great things – films, American TV shows, MTV2 and, of course, endless sport. ‘Surely,’ I thought, ‘This will provide a massive boost to my popularity; it’ll make me cool and probably even girls will like me.’

Unfortunately, it turned out that 100 odd channels, although fun, couldn’t give you the necessary skills to join a band, nor could they get rid of your chronic plooks. And, apparently, not many girls are interested in the second round of the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

I was though, and I absolutely loved watching golf coverage from the other side of the pond, particularly the Majors through the mid to late 90s. The first US Open I remember seeing decent stints of was the 1994 championship, held at Oakmont. This was before we got our Sky TV so, either it was shown on the BBC in those days (I actually can’t remember) or I was round at a pal’s house…



Anyway, I was obviously supporting Monty as he battled “the Big Easy” and Loren Roberts down the stretch and through an 18-hole playoff. I can remember hurling abuse at the screen as Loren Roberts rolled in countless putts and was referred to as “the boss of the moss” about once every 45 seconds. But it was Ernie who eventually took the title to deny both Monty and Roberts. I remember Monty looking very, very hot and some superb sweat patches all round, plus Ernie is an extremely baggy shirt with a very big cap.

A clear memory I have is of the climax of the 1995 championship at Shinnecock Hills. I’d been supporting Greg Norman but he’d been struggling to get anything going in the final round.

Corey Pavin had snuck through the field using those offset Cleveland VAS irons that looked like something “George Jetson” might have in his rocket-powered bag.

Pavin held the lead with one to play but still needed to negotiate the testing home hole to secure the title.