GM's Nick Bonfield discusses the role of patience and mental strength at the US Open

US Open: Patience Is Key

The US Open is undoubtedly the most exacting four days in the global golfing calendar.

Every year, the world’s best players face an all-encompassing test of golfing skill and aptitude, with every department of their games put under the utmost scrutiny.

The tangible aspects of golf – ones that can be measured by statistical comparison – are integral to success in any tournament, but this week, other factors will also play a significant role.

The US Open is about golf, yes. But it’s also about factors that can’t be quantified – namely patience and mental strength.

The weather is going play a pivotal role this week. Whether Shinnecock Hills plays firm and fast, or soft and long are remained to be seen.

No-one likes a stop-start golf tournament, not least the players.

It’s at times like this that frustration can spill over and manifest itself on the golf course.

