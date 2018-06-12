There have been two official US Open trophies - and neither of them will be presented to the winner at Shinnecock Hills.

History Of The US Open Trophy

The winner of this year’s US Open will be presented with the US Open Trophy. But then again he won’t be. For it is a long time since this actually happened.

The US Open trophy will be where is has been for the past 31 years. This is on permanent display at the USGA Museum. It will be nowhere near Shinnecock Hills.

What the winner will be presented with is a full-size replica of the trophy. Last year that honour fell to Brooks Koepka after he won at Erin Hills.

The winner keeps this replica of the trophy for a year and is responsible for getting his own name engraved on it.

He then hands it back the following year- whereupon he is given another replica, slightly smaller than full size. This new replica is his to keep forever.

Also his to keep forever is the gold medal the winner receives. This tradition which began with the first US Open in 1895. Back then the idea was that the winner’s club got the trophy to display for the year and the winner got a medal.

In 2012 this medal was renamed the Jack Nicklaus Medal – or rather named, as previously, like the trophy, it had no name.

Nor did it have a consistent design, but now it incorporates a depiction of Nicklaus on it.