Tiger, Jack and Tom Watson, Pebble Beach US Opens have yielded some incredible champions...

The 5 Past US Open Winners At Pebble Beach

The US Open returns to Pebble Beach this year with the famed California venue hosting the tournament for the sixth time.

Here we look at who has come out on top in those years

2010 – Graeme McDowell (E)

G-Mac won his first and only Major in 2010 in a memorable US Open, which is remembered for Dustin Johnson’s final round collapse.

DJ held the 54-hole lead by three strokes but triple-bogeyed the 2nd hole and then went double, bogey to ultimately shoot 82.

McDowell eventually won by a single stroke from Gregory Havret, with Ernie Els two back and Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson three back.

2000 – Tiger Woods (-12)

This was arguably the greatest performance ever witnessed in a Major with Woods triumphing by 15 strokes.

It is still the largest winning margin in Major history.

Woods finished at 12 under par to win his first US Open and third Major, with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els in T2nd at three over.

The week was also remembered for the tributes to Payne Stewart, who won the title in 1999 but wasn’t back to defend after he tragically died in a plane crash just months after winning at Pinehurst no.2.

1992 – Tom Kite (-3)

Golf Monthly Instruction

Kite won by two strokes at Pebble Beach in 1992 to rid himself of the ‘best player never to win a Major’ title.

He won his first and only Major after shooting a level par 72 in tough conditions on Sunday.

The American was two clear of Jeff Sluman and three ahead of Colin Montgomerie.

1982 – Tom Watson (-3)

Tom Watson won his sixth Major at Pebble Beach in 1982, winning by two from Jack Nicklaus.

The famous moment, still remembered to this day, came on the par-3 17th where Watson chipped in for birdie to move one clear of the Golden Bear, and he then birdied the last two win by two.

He also won the Open that year at Troon to become the fifth man in history to win both the US Open and Open Championship in the same year.

1972 – Jack Nicklaus (+2)

Nicklaus beat Bruce Crampton by three in what was the first ever Major held at Pebble Beach.

It was Nicklaus’ 3rd US Open title and 11th Major.

He famously almost made a hole-in-one at the 17th, with his 1-iron hitting the pin, making for an easy birdie.

Trending On Golf Monthly

He bogeyed the last to win by three from Crampton and four from Arnold Palmer.