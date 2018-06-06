A look at some of the key dates in the history of the US Open ahead of the 114th US Open at Pinehurst
Key Dates In US Open History
A look at some of the key dates in the history of the US Open…
1895 – Newport Country Club: The first ever US Open takes place. Ten professionals and one amateur compete for a $335 purse and a gold medal worth $50. The event consists of 36 holes played on a nine-hole course over one day. Englishman Horace Rawlins wins.
1898 – Myopia Hunt Club: The event format is changed to four rounds. However, the Myopia Hunt Club was only nine holes meaning the players completed the course eight times. Scotsman Fred Herd won the competition.
1901 – Myopia Hunt Club: Willie Anderson wins his first of four US Open titles.
1910 – Philadelphia Cricket Club: Alex Smith secures his second and final Open title. This marked the beginning of the US domination of the tournament.
1911 – Chicago Golf Club: John McDermott becomes the first ever American to win the Major and would go on to successfully defend his title the following year at the Country Club of Buffalo.
1913 – The Country Club: Francis Ouimet becomes the first amateur to win.
1923 – Inwood Country Club: Bobby Jones wins his first of four US Open championships, all as an amateur.
1942 – 1945: Cancelled due to World War II
1960 – Cherry Hills Country Club: Arnold Palmer wins his only US Open title despite trailing by seven shots on the final day.
1962 – Oakmont Country Club: Jack Nicklaus wins the first of his four US Open titles and 18 majors, beating Arnold Palmer in an 18-hole play-off.
1965 – Bellerive Country Club: Gary Player wins his only US Open to become the first person outside of Britain and America to ever win the Major and the first person outside of the US in 35 years.
1970 – Hazeltine National Golf Club: The 70th US Open was won by Tony Jacklin who would become the last European to win the championship for 40 years. Jacklin led from day one and secured the title by seven shots.
Article Continues Below
History Of The US Open Trophy
There have been two official US Open trophies…
What Is The US Open Playoff Format?
The US Open playoff format has changed for
Who Has The Most US Open Wins?
Four men top the lost with four wins…
1980 – Oakmont Country Club: Jack Nicklaus wins his fourth and final US Open title.
1994 – Oakmont Country Club: Ernie Els wins the first of his two US Open titles. After 18 extra holes Colin Montgomerie was eliminated and Els went on to beat Loren Roberts after two play-off holes, clocking up 92 holes over four days. Els was only the second international player in 24 years to win the championship.
2000 – Pebble Beach: Tiger Woods set numerous records as he won his first US Open title in spectacular fashion. Woods 272 equalled the lowest four-round score recorded in a Major and he became the first player ever to record a minus double figure total score of 12-under. Woods went into the final round with a ten-shot lead and after playing the front nine in level par he birdied four of the last five holes to win the championship by 15 shots, a record for a Major competition. This would be Jack Nicklaus’ final US Open.
2004 – Shinnecock Hills Golf Club: Retief Goosen secured his second title and in doing so marked the start of a four-year run of international champions: Michael Campbell (New Zealand), Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) and Angel Cabrera (Argentina), the first time since 1925 when the trophy had stayed outside of the US for more than one year.
2008 – Torrey Pines: Tiger Woods picks up his last Major to date, beating Rocco Mediate after the first sudden death play-off hole. 18 holes could not separate them with Tiger having to make birdie on the last to force sudden death. However, his final round was plagued by a knee injury that would mark the beginning of a different era for the 14-time major winner.
2010 – Pebble Beach: Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell becomes the first European to win the US Open since Tony Jacklin in 1970.
2011 – Congressional Country Club: McIlroy won with a record low score of 16 under par. He won by eight shots from Jason Day, just months after falling apart at the Masters.
2013 – Merion Golf Club: Justin Rose produces a brilliant final-round display at Merion to hold off Phil Mickelson and claim his maiden major title.
2016 – Oakmont Country Club: Dustin Johnson picks up his first Major victory after countless close attempts. A final round 69 gave him a three shot victory over Shane Lowry, Jim Furyk and Scott Piercy. It would have been four, had it not been for a stroke penalty added to Johnson’s score after he was judged to have made the ball move on the fifth green.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.