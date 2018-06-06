Key Dates In US Open History

A look at some of the key dates in the history of the US Open ahead of the 114th US Open at Pinehurst

1895 – Newport Country Club: The first ever US Open takes place. Ten professionals and one amateur compete for a $335 purse and a gold medal worth $50. The event consists of 36 holes played on a nine-hole course over one day. Englishman Horace Rawlins wins.

1898 – Myopia Hunt Club: The event format is changed to four rounds. However, the Myopia Hunt Club was only nine holes meaning the players completed the course eight times. Scotsman Fred Herd won the competition.

1901 – Myopia Hunt Club: Willie Anderson wins his first of four US Open titles.

1910 – Philadelphia Cricket Club: Alex Smith secures his second and final Open title. This marked the beginning of the US domination of the tournament.

1911 – Chicago Golf Club: John McDermott becomes the first ever American to win the Major and would go on to successfully defend his title the following year at the Country Club of Buffalo.

1913 – The Country Club: Francis Ouimet becomes the first amateur to win.

1923 – Inwood Country Club: Bobby Jones wins his first of four US Open championships, all as an amateur.

1942 – 1945: Cancelled due to World War II

1960 – Cherry Hills Country Club: Arnold Palmer wins his only US Open title despite trailing by seven shots on the final day.

1962 – Oakmont Country Club: Jack Nicklaus wins the first of his four US Open titles and 18 majors, beating Arnold Palmer in an 18-hole play-off.

1965 – Bellerive Country Club: Gary Player wins his only US Open to become the first person outside of Britain and America to ever win the Major and the first person outside of the US in 35 years.

1970 – Hazeltine National Golf Club: The 70th US Open was won by Tony Jacklin who would become the last European to win the championship for 40 years. Jacklin led from day one and secured the title by seven shots.

